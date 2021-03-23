OnePlus has finally launched its latest OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro globally. Apart from these, the company has also launched its mid-range OnePlus 9R. The device is specially made for India as an affordable flagship phone. The device comes with key features like 5G support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz refresh rate and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the new mid-range OnePlus 9R. Also Read - OnePlus 9 review: Looks like OnePlus has Settled

OnePlus 9R: Price in India

OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 43,999. The device will be made available in Lake Blue and Carbon Black colour options. The company is yet to reveal the availability details of the OnePlus 9R in India.

OnePlus 9R: Specifications

OnePlus 9R sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The display comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz, just like the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with the Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 8GB/12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google's Android 11 operating system with the company's own Oxygen OS 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for the company's own 65W Warp Charge technology, which the company claims can charge the smartphone in around 30 minutes.

For security, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition using the front camera module.

In terms of cameras, the device features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 16-megapixel wide angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies.