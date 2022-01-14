OnePlus today launched the OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone in India via the company’s Winter Edition Launch event. The OnePlus 9RT smartphone is the successor to the company’s OnePlus 9R smartphone, which sells in India at a starting price of Rs 39,999. In addition to launching the OnePlus 9RT smartphone, the company also launched OnePlus Budz Z2 in India. Both these devices launched in China last year and today after nearly three months later, the company is bringing the OnePlus 9RT 5G and the OnePlus Budz Z2 to India. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 to launch today at 5 pm IST: How to watch the event live

OnePlus 9RT 5G price and availability

As far as availability is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT comes in Nano Silver and Hacker Black colour variants. It comes at a starting price of Rs 42,999 via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores. It will also be available on Amazon India at its Great Republic Day Sales, which begins on January 17. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT India launch set for January 14: Here's what we know so far

OnePlus Buds Z2 price and availability

On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Z2 comes in Pearl White and Obsidian Black colour variants. It is priced as Rs 4999. The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available for early access in India via OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App on January 17 and it will be available for its first open sale via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart and select partner stores on January 18. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro gets a new Lord of the Rings Mithril shade: Features, specs

OnePlus 9RT 5G specifications

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with X60 5G modem and Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options that are coupled with either 128GB or 256GB storage space options. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS.

As far as the camera is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor and electronic image stabilisation feature, a 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens and dual LED flash. On the front, the OnePlus 9RT has a 16MP camera with Sony IMX471 sensor. Coming to battery, the OnePlus 9RT is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T.

Other features include 5G connectivity, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos and noise cancellation support.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with 11mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response time of 20-20,000Hz and a sensitivity of 102dB. For connectivity, the OnePlus Buds Z2 has Bluetooth 5.2 and a range of 10 meters. It comes with active noise cancellation and environmental noise cancellation features.

Coming to battery capacity, each earbud has a 40mAh Li-ion battery, while the charging has a 520mAh battery. OnePlus says that each earbud can last for up to 5 hours on a single charge with the active-noise cancellation feature. With the case and the ANC turned on, the battery will last for up to 27 hours. With the ANC turned off, each bud will last for up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 38 hours with the charging case. Furthermore, the company says that 10 minutes of charge will provide a runtime of five hours.

For audio, the OnePlus Buds Z2 features support for Dolby Atmos. Additionally, users get three audio modes based on the type of content being listened to. This includes Cinematic Mode, Immersive Music mode and Mobile Gaming mode. Additionally, the buds of the OnePlus Buds Z2 come with IP55 dust and water resistant coating while the charging case comes with IPX4 water resistant coating. They also feature support for Google Fast Pair and Find My Buds for keeping a track of the buds.