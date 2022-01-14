comscore OnePlus launches OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 9RT 5G, Buds Z2 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability here
News

OnePlus 9RT 5G, Buds Z2 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability here

Mobiles

OnePlus today launched the OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone in India via the company’s Winter Edition Launch event. The OnePlus 9RT smartphone is the successor to the company’s OnePlus 9R smartphone, whi

OnePlus 9RT

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus today launched the OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone in India via the company’s Winter Edition Launch event. The OnePlus 9RT smartphone is the successor to the company’s OnePlus 9R smartphone, which sells in India at a starting price of Rs 39,999. In addition to launching the OnePlus 9RT smartphone, the company also launched OnePlus Budz Z2 in India. Both these devices launched in China last year and today after nearly three months later, the company is bringing the OnePlus 9RT 5G and the OnePlus Budz Z2 to India. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 to launch today at 5 pm IST: How to watch the event live

OnePlus 9RT 5G price and availability

As far as availability is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT comes in Nano Silver and Hacker Black colour variants. It comes at a starting price of Rs 42,999 via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores. It will also be available on Amazon India at its Great Republic Day Sales, which begins on January 17. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT India launch set for January 14: Here's what we know so far

OnePlus Buds Z2 price and availability

On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Z2 comes in Pearl White and Obsidian Black colour variants. It is priced as Rs 4999. The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available for early access in India via OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App on January 17 and it will be available for its first open sale via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart and select partner stores on January 18. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro gets a new Lord of the Rings Mithril shade: Features, specs

OnePlus 9RT 5G specifications

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with X60 5G modem and Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options that are coupled with either 128GB or 256GB storage space options. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS.

As far as the camera is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor and electronic image stabilisation feature, a 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens and dual LED flash. On the front, the OnePlus 9RT has a 16MP camera with Sony IMX471 sensor. Coming to battery, the OnePlus 9RT is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T.

Other features include 5G connectivity, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos and noise cancellation support.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with 11mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response time of 20-20,000Hz and a sensitivity of 102dB. For connectivity, the OnePlus Buds Z2 has Bluetooth 5.2 and a range of 10 meters. It comes with active noise cancellation and environmental noise cancellation features.

Coming to battery capacity, each earbud has a 40mAh Li-ion battery, while the charging has a 520mAh battery. OnePlus says that each earbud can last for up to 5 hours on a single charge with the active-noise cancellation feature. With the case and the ANC turned on, the battery will last for up to 27 hours. With the ANC turned off, each bud will last for up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 38 hours with the charging case. Furthermore, the company says that 10 minutes of charge will provide a runtime of five hours.

For audio, the OnePlus Buds Z2 features support for Dolby Atmos. Additionally, users get three audio modes based on the type of content being listened to. This includes Cinematic Mode, Immersive Music mode and Mobile Gaming mode. Additionally, the buds of the OnePlus Buds Z2 come with IP55 dust and water resistant coating while the charging case comes with IPX4 water resistant coating. They also feature support for Google Fast Pair and Find My Buds for keeping a track of the buds.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 5:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
Electric Vehicle
Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

How To

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

WhatsApp Message Reactions tipped to get a separate notification settings menu

Apps

WhatsApp Message Reactions tipped to get a separate notification settings menu

ICMR approved COVID-19 home testing kits: Pricing, where to buy

Photo Gallery

ICMR approved COVID-19 home testing kits: Pricing, where to buy

COVID-19: ICMR approved rapid antigen self home testing kits you can buy right now

Photo Gallery

COVID-19: ICMR approved rapid antigen self home testing kits you can buy right now

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India
OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 to launch today: How to watch it live

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 to launch today: How to watch it live
OnePlus 9RT India launch set for January 14: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT India launch set for January 14: Here's what we know so far
OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs
OnePlus Buds Pro gets a new Lord of the Rings Mithril shade: Features, specs

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Pro gets a new Lord of the Rings Mithril shade: Features, specs

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 9RT और OnePlus Buds Z2 भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire में 2022 का हेडशॉट मास्टर बनना चाहते हैं? अपनाएं ये 5 शानदार टिप्स

फ्री फायर के आज के कोड दिलाएंगे एक्सक्लूसिव रिवॉर्ड

Garena Free Fire के न्यू बम स्क्वाड कप में वाउचर समेत मिल कई जबरदस्त रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

बच्चों के इस वीडियो ने यूट्यूब पर बनाया रिकॉर्ड, मिला 1000 करोड़ व्यूज

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India
Mobiles
OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India
Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Electric Vehicle

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide
Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

How To

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones
Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more

Deals

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers