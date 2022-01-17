OnePlus 9RT was launched in India last week along with OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery that comes with support for Warp Charge 65T. The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

OnePlus 9RT 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

As far as availability is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT comes in Nano Silver and Hacker Black colour variants. It comes at a starting price of Rs 42,999 via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores.

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on the Amazon India website. As for sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank and Kotak Bank Cards, Credit Card EMI, and Debit Card EMI. Buyers will also get a 6 months free subscription of Spotify Premium. Other offers include:

Users can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 on legacy OnePlus devices on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App. Offer valid till 22 January 2022. Consumers can also avail the OnePlus Band at Rs 999 and the Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition at Rs 1499 with the purchase of the OnePlus 9RT 5G on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App. Offer valid till 26 January 2022. On the purchase of the OnePlus 9RT 5G, Reliance Jio users are also eligible for recharge and cashback benefits of Rs 1199 and Rs 150, respectively. Users can also avail 50 percent off on OnePlus’ signature Sandstone Bumper Cases on the purchase of the OnePlus 9RT 5G. Offer valid till 22 January 2022.

OnePlus 9RT 5G specifications

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with X60 5G modem and Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options that are coupled with either 128GB or 256GB storage space options. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS.

As far as the camera is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor and electronic image stabilisation feature, a 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens and dual LED flash. On the front, the OnePlus 9RT has a 16MP camera with Sony IMX471 sensor. Coming to battery, the OnePlus 9RT is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T.

Other features include 5G connectivity, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos and noise cancellation support.