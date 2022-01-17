comscore OnePlus 9RT 5G will go on sale today: Check pricing, sale offers
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 9RT 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon India website
News

OnePlus 9RT 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon India website

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT 5g will go on sale today at 12 pm on the Amazon India website. As for sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank and Kotak Bank Cards, Credit Card EMI, and Debit Card EMI.

oneplus-9-rt-

OnePlus 9RT was launched in India last week along with OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery that comes with support for Warp Charge 65T. The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

OnePlus 9RT 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

As far as availability is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT comes in Nano Silver and Hacker Black colour variants. It comes at a starting price of Rs 42,999 via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores.

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on the Amazon India website. As for sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank and Kotak Bank Cards, Credit Card EMI, and Debit Card EMI. Buyers will also get a 6 months free subscription of Spotify Premium. Other offers include:

  1. Users can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 on legacy OnePlus devices on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App. Offer valid till 22 January 2022.
  2. Consumers can also avail the OnePlus Band at Rs 999 and the Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition at Rs 1499 with the purchase of the OnePlus 9RT 5G on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App. Offer valid till 26 January 2022.
  3. On the purchase of the OnePlus 9RT 5G, Reliance Jio users are also eligible for recharge and cashback benefits of Rs 1199 and Rs 150, respectively.
  4. Users can also avail 50 percent off on OnePlus’ signature Sandstone Bumper Cases on the purchase of the OnePlus 9RT 5G. Offer valid till 22 January 2022.

OnePlus 9RT 5G specifications

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with X60 5G modem and Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options that are coupled with either 128GB or 256GB storage space options. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS.

As far as the camera is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor and electronic image stabilisation feature, a 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens and dual LED flash. On the front, the OnePlus 9RT has a 16MP camera with Sony IMX471 sensor. Coming to battery, the OnePlus 9RT is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T.

Other features include 5G connectivity, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos and noise cancellation support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 17, 2022 11:32 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 9RT 5G

OnePlus 9RT 5G
Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 888 mobile platform
50MP+16MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tecno Pova Neo to launch in India on January 20: Expected specs, pricing
Mobiles
Tecno Pova Neo to launch in India on January 20: Expected specs, pricing
Delhi govt makes electric vehicles mandatory for Zomato, Ola, Uber, Swiggy

Electric Vehicle

Delhi govt makes electric vehicles mandatory for Zomato, Ola, Uber, Swiggy

Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme

News

Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history

Apps

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

News

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 9RT 5G will go on sale today: Check pricing, sale offers

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT 5G will go on sale today: Check pricing, sale offers

हिंदी समाचार

पंडित बिरजू महाराज को गैजेट से था बहुत लगाव

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा Scar Megalodon Alpha समेत कई रिवॉर्ड पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन फ्री रिचार्ज वाला यह मैसेज हो रहा वायरल, जानें इसकी पूरी सच्चाई

Flipkart Sale: शुरू हो गई सेल, Samsung, Realme और Oppo के इन फोन्स पर मिल रहे जबरदस्त ऑफर्स

Realme 8S 5G Review: बेहतर डिजाइन और दमदार बैटरी वाला एक बढ़िया स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme
News
Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme
Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history

Apps

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history
Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

News

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost
iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

News

iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far
Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

News

Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers