OnePlus 9RT is finally coming to India, launch date official confirmed by the company

OnePlus 9RT was expected to launch in India for a really long time. The smartphone manufacturer has officially confirmed to launch the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds. The launch date is set for January 14 at 5 pm via a virtual launch event.

Ahead of the launch, the 'notify me' page for both products has gone live on the company's official website. To recall, the OnePlus 9RT was launched in India a few months ago and now the same model is expected to hit the Indian market.

The pricing hasn't been revealed yet but it is likely to replace the OnePlus 9R in the country. This means, the 9RT could be similar to the OnePlus 9R, while the predecessor might get cheaper.

Currently, the OnePlus 9R starts at a price of Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 43,999.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

OnePlus 9RT Chinese model comes with a powerful set of specifications including – a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The panel includes an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and Gorilla Glass protection.

On the hardware front, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 9RT includes a triple-rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

In addition to the OnePlus 9RT, the tech company has announced to launch of the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds. Some of the key specs or features of the TWS earbuds include — 40mAh battery, 11mm dynamic drivers, ANC, Flash Charging, IP55 rating, ultra-low latency of 94ms, and more.