News

Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed

Mobiles

OnePlus is set to launch new products in India next month. These products are said to include – the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Bus Z2 truly wireless earbuds. Check launch date here.

We earlier reported that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is gearing up to launch new products in India in the month of December. These products are said to include – the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Bus Z2 truly wireless earbuds. Now the tentative launch date of these upcoming products has been leaked online. Also Read - OnePlus patents a tri-fold foldable phone with a sliding key: Check details

OnePlus 9RT India launch date (leaked)

As per a new leak coming from tipster Max Jambor, the OnePlus RT and the upcoming Buds Z2 will launch in India on December 16. Earlier these products were expected to launch by the end of November, but it looks like there’s another round of delay. Also Read - Is OnePlus RT launching in India in December? Check details here

While the company hasn’t revealed any official information, to us the global chip shortage crisis looks like the possible reason behind the launch delay. We are still waiting for the company to announce the launch date. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro biggest leak ever: All key details we needed to know are now out

It is likely that OnePlus will confirm the launch date of the OnePlus 9RT in another week or by December first week.

Specs and price in India

The upcoming OnePlus 9RT will succeed the OnePlus 9R, which was announced earlier this year alongside the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The smartphone is already available in China and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market next month.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9RT comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate.

Some of the other key specs of the OnePlus 9RT include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel front shooter, a 4500mAh battery with support for fast charging. The only difference between the Chinese and Indian variants could be in the variants, which are yet to be confirmed.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to be priced at around Rs 50,000. However, we will need to wait for the exact pricing.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2021 9:29 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 25, 2021 9:37 AM IST

