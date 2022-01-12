comscore OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs
News

OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT is all set to launch in India on January 14. Ahead of the official announcement, the smartphone gets listed on Geekbench with some of the key specifications. Take a look.

OnePlus-9RT

OnePlus 9RT will launch in India this week. January 14 is set as the launch date for the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Ahead of the official release, the OnePlus 9RT gets listed on Geekbench benchmarking site with some of the key details. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro 5G to launch today: Expected specs, pricing and more

As reported by MySmartPrice first, the Geekbench listing shows the smartphone with 888 points in the single-core and 3319 in the multi-core. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also expected to unveil the OnePlus Buds Z2. Also Read - Why is OnePlus 10 Pro not launching in India alongside China?

In terms of specifications, the benchmarking listing shows the smartphone with Android 12 operating system out of the box, 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. Though the listing only mentions the 12GB model, we believe there could be more options as well. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE allegedly explodes, user claims “I could have died”

OnePlus 9RT specifications

To recall, the OnePlus 9RT is already available in China.

The model comes packed with a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 600Hz touch response. The OnePlus 9RT is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T 65W fast charging.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the software front, it runs on ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in China. In India, it should come packed with OxygenOS skin.

On the camera front, the smartphone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS and EIS support, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, a macro lens. On the front, the device includes a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

Some of the other features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and Bluetooth.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 12, 2022 8:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs
Mobiles
OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs
Vivo Y33T launched in India with triple camera setup, Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Vivo Y33T launched in India with triple camera setup, Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check specifications, price, features

Beats Pill+ reportedly discontinued

News

Beats Pill+ reportedly discontinued

Samsung Galaxy S22 likely to launch on February 8, as company preps for Galaxy Unpacked 2022

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 likely to launch on February 8, as company preps for Galaxy Unpacked 2022

How to delete Gpay account from lost or stolen Android phone

How To

How to delete Gpay account from lost or stolen Android phone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y33T launched in India with triple camera setup, Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check specifications, price, features

Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps

Beats Pill+ reportedly discontinued

Samsung Galaxy S22 likely to launch on February 8, as company preps for Galaxy Unpacked 2022

PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: BR Extreme mode, P90 submachine gun, weapon customisation, and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launched with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launched with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset to launch today

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset to launch today
Best premium smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 (January 2022)

Top Products

Best premium smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 (January 2022)
Why is OnePlus 10 Pro not launching in India alongside China?

Opinions

Why is OnePlus 10 Pro not launching in India alongside China?

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 50A Prime भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Realme India की वेबसाइट पर हुआ लिस्ट

Vi में Vodafone और Idea से ज्यादा अब भारत सरकार की होगी हिस्सेदारी, जानें पूरा मामला

Free Fire redeem code 11 January 2022 update: यह फ्री फायर रिडीम कोड करें यूज, फ्री में मिलेगा Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Wi-Fi हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

UMANG App से इस तरह घर बैठे ही निकालें PF का पैसा, आसान है तरीका

Latest Videos

Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps

News

Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps
WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background

News

WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background
CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Vivo Y33T launched in India with triple camera setup, Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check specifications, price, features
Mobiles
Vivo Y33T launched in India with triple camera setup, Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check specifications, price, features
Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps

News

Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps
Beats Pill+ reportedly discontinued

News

Beats Pill+ reportedly discontinued
Samsung Galaxy S22 likely to launch on February 8, as company preps for Galaxy Unpacked 2022

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 likely to launch on February 8, as company preps for Galaxy Unpacked 2022
PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: BR Extreme mode, P90 submachine gun, weapon customisation, and more

Gaming

PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: BR Extreme mode, P90 submachine gun, weapon customisation, and more

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers