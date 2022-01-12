OnePlus 9RT will launch in India this week. January 14 is set as the launch date for the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Ahead of the official release, the OnePlus 9RT gets listed on Geekbench benchmarking site with some of the key details. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro 5G to launch today: Expected specs, pricing and more

As reported by MySmartPrice first, the Geekbench listing shows the smartphone with 888 points in the single-core and 3319 in the multi-core. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also expected to unveil the OnePlus Buds Z2. Also Read - Why is OnePlus 10 Pro not launching in India alongside China?

In terms of specifications, the benchmarking listing shows the smartphone with Android 12 operating system out of the box, 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. Though the listing only mentions the 12GB model, we believe there could be more options as well. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE allegedly explodes, user claims “I could have died”

OnePlus 9RT specifications

To recall, the OnePlus 9RT is already available in China.

The model comes packed with a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 600Hz touch response. The OnePlus 9RT is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T 65W fast charging.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the software front, it runs on ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in China. In India, it should come packed with OxygenOS skin.

On the camera front, the smartphone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS and EIS support, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, a macro lens. On the front, the device includes a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

Some of the other features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and Bluetooth.