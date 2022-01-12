OnePlus 9RT will launch in India on Friday, January 14, via an online event. The smartphone is already available in China for the last few months. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro gets a new Lord of the Rings Mithril shade: Features, specs

As per reports, the Chinese model of the phone will release in India with some tweaks here and there. The variants are also said to be different from what is available in the company’s home market. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs

Ahead of the release, the OnePlus 9RT appears on Geekbench benchmarking site with some of the key details including single and dual-core scores. The listing shows the device with 888 points in the single-core and 3319 in the multi-core. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro 5G to launch today: Expected specs, pricing and more

With just two days to go for the launch, here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 9RT so far.

OnePlus 9RT specifications, design

The OnePlus 9RT looks quite similar to the predecessor OnePlus 9R. It includes a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner for the selfie camera, narrow bezels, and flat edges. On the sides, the phone includes a volume rocker on the left, while on the right it includes the power button and alert slider. The rear panel includes a rectangular housing with triple camera sensors and an LED flash.

-OnePlus 9RT will come packed with a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 600Hz touch response.

-It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

-On the software front, the OnePlus 9RT runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in China. However, in India, the phone comes packed with OxygenOS skin.

-On the rear panel, the smartphone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera paired with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, a macro lens.

-For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16-megapixel image sensor.

– The upcoming smartphone comes packed with features such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, in-display fingerprint sensor, and Bluetooth.

OnePlus 9RT price in India

As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to be priced around Rs 40,000 for the base model. The price may go up to Rs 50,000 for the top-end model. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the official pricing of the smartphone later this week.