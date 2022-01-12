comscore OnePlus 9RT India launch set for January 14: Specifications, Price in India, Design and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 9RT India launch set for January 14: Here's what we know so far
News

OnePlus 9RT India launch set for January 14: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

The Chinese model of the OnePlus 9RT is expected to release in India with some tweaks here and there. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know so far about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT will launch in India on Friday, January 14, via an online event. The smartphone is already available in China for the last few months. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro gets a new Lord of the Rings Mithril shade: Features, specs

As per reports, the Chinese model of the phone will release in India with some tweaks here and there. The variants are also said to be different from what is available in the company’s home market. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs

Ahead of the release, the OnePlus 9RT appears on Geekbench benchmarking site with some of the key details including single and dual-core scores. The listing shows the device with 888 points in the single-core and 3319 in the multi-core. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro 5G to launch today: Expected specs, pricing and more

With just two days to go for the launch, here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 9RT so far.

OnePlus 9RT specifications, design

The OnePlus 9RT looks quite similar to the predecessor OnePlus 9R. It includes a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner for the selfie camera, narrow bezels, and flat edges. On the sides, the phone includes a volume rocker on the left, while on the right it includes the power button and alert slider. The rear panel includes a rectangular housing with triple camera sensors and an LED flash.

-OnePlus 9RT will come packed with a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 600Hz touch response.

-It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

-On the software front, the OnePlus 9RT runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in China. However, in India, the phone comes packed with OxygenOS skin.

-On the rear panel, the smartphone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera paired with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, a macro lens.

-For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16-megapixel image sensor.

– The upcoming smartphone comes packed with features such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, in-display fingerprint sensor, and Bluetooth.

OnePlus 9RT price in India

As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to be priced around Rs 40,000 for the base model. The price may go up to Rs 50,000 for the top-end model. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the official pricing of the smartphone later this week.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 12, 2022 4:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones with up to 30 hours battery life launched: Price in India, features
Wearables
Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones with up to 30 hours battery life launched: Price in India, features
Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

News

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries

Entertainment

Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries

Wordle copycats do a Houdini, as Apple issues stricter developer guidelines

Gaming

Wordle copycats do a Houdini, as Apple issues stricter developer guidelines

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries

This big tech company is opting for a 4-day workweek

BSNL launches prepaid plans of Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, Rs 347: Check validity, unlimited calling, data benefits

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 9RT India launch set for January 14: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT India launch set for January 14: Here's what we know so far
OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs
OnePlus Buds Pro gets a new Lord of the Rings Mithril shade: Features, specs

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Pro gets a new Lord of the Rings Mithril shade: Features, specs
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launched with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launched with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset to launch today

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset to launch today

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 17 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, डिस्काउंट और डील के साथ मिलेगा बैंक ऑफर

इन धांसू फीचर के साथ लॉन्च होगी ब्लैक शॉर्क 5 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन सीरीज, मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

Ola हर दिन बना रहा है 1000 electric scooter, कस्टमर्स को जल्द मिलेगा खरीदने का मौका

टेक्नो ने 6 हजार रुपये की प्राइस रेंज में लॉन्च किया 5000mAh बैटरी वाला धांसू फोन

BSNL ने लॉन्च किए 4 नए सस्ते प्रीपेड प्लान, मिल रहा 112GB तक डेटा

Latest Videos

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail

News

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features

News

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features
PLAYFIT SLIM Smartwatch | Good budget smartwatch ? | #BulletReview

Reviews

PLAYFIT SLIM Smartwatch | Good budget smartwatch ? | #BulletReview
Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps

News

Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps

News

Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications
Mobiles
Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications
Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

News

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India
Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries

Entertainment

Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries
This big tech company is opting for a 4-day workweek

News

This big tech company is opting for a 4-day workweek
BSNL launches prepaid plans of Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, Rs 347: Check validity, unlimited calling, data benefits

Telecom

BSNL launches prepaid plans of Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, Rs 347: Check validity, unlimited calling, data benefits

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers