OnePlus 9RT India price leaked ahead of launch: Here's a quick look at its specifications

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus 9RT smartphone in China, and is soon expected to bring the phone to the Indian market. The device serves as an upgraded model of the OnePlus 9R, which was released alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro earlier this year. Ahead of the India launch of the device, the price of the upcoming device has been leaked online. Let's take a look at the leaked price along with everything that the new OnePlus 9RT has to offer.

OnePlus 9RT India price leaked

According to a tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 9RT will be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 44,000 in India. He has further speculated that the device could debut at the same pricing of the OnePlus 8T, which was launched in India at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 45,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

OnePlus 9RT pricing estimates are coming in. Will be between 40-44k. I expect it to be launched at the same price 8T came in (₹42,999). — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 13, 2021

OnePlus 9RT: Price in China

OnePlus 9RT is priced at Yuan 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,400) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and at Yuan 3,499 (approximately Rs 40,800) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The top-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Yuan 3,799 (approximately Rs 44,200).

OnePlus 9RT: Specifications

OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.62-inch full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with Oppo’s ColorOS skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 65T fast charging.

The device sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera.