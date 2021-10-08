comscore OnePlus confirms the launch date of OnePlus 9RT
OnePlus confirms the launch date of OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT Launch Date: Alongside the launch date, the design of the OnePlus 9RT has also been revealed. As per the official teaser, the smartphone will come packed with a quad rear camera system paired with LED flash. Know more.

Image: Weibo

OnePlus 9RT Launch Date, Specifications, Price in India: OnePlus 9RT has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past. The company has now officially confirmed the global launch date of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. As per the latest teaser posted on microblogging site Weibo, the OnePlus 9RT will go official in China on October 13. The India launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. Some rumours and leaks suggest that in India the OnePlus 9RT can launch in the country on October 15. Also Read - Best smartphones powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor in India: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, more

Alongside the launch date, the design of the OnePlus 9RT has also been revealed. As per the official teaser, the smartphone will come packed with a quad rear camera system paired with LED flash. In the teaser, the phone appears in grey colour option. We surely expect the smartphone to be available in a few more colour variants. As per reports, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be available in just few markets including — India and China. We expect the India launch date of the 9RT to be out soon. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT price in India, specs tipped ahead of October launch, ColorOS 12 expected

OnePlus 9RT specifications, price (expected)

A lot has been leaked about the OnePlus 9RT in the last few days. As per the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to come packed with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120hz screen refresh rate. Also Read - Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

On the rear panel, the smartphone is said to include four cameras, which consist of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, 16-megapixel ultrawide lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel mono lens. On the front, the OnePlus smartphone is tipped to include a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming OnePlus 9RT will be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDRS RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is expected to come packed with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging in the box.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 9RT is tipped to start at a price of CNY 2,000, which roughly translates to Rs 23,250.

  • Published Date: October 8, 2021 9:33 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 8, 2021 9:40 AM IST

