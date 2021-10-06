OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch in India and also in the company’s home market China later this month. The official launch date hasn’t been revealed yet, but rumours and leaks suggest that October 15 could be when the OnePlus 9RT will launch. Also Read - 5 best wireless earphones to buy in India under Rs 3,000 on Flipkart, Amazon

Some reports have previously suggested that this year there will not be any T series smartphones launching. So, no OnePlus 9T smartphones coming in. Instead, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is planning to bring the successor to the OnePlus 9R dubbed the OnePlus 9RT. Also Read - Top 5G phones under Rs 25,000 to buy in October 2021: Realme GT ME, OnePlus Nord CE, more

OnePlus 9RT new leaks

Ahead of the official release, a lot has been revealed about the OnePlus 9RT. The phone has now been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, which reveals some of the key specifications. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888 SoC spotted on Geekbench: Launch date, expected specs, variants, more

The benchmark listing shows that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50-megapixel primary camera, 120hz screen refresh rate, and 65W fast charging support, and more. Past reports had revealed that the OnePlus 9RT will come packed with Snapdragon 870 SoC, however, that seem to have changed now.

OnePlus 9RT specifications (expected)

A lot has been revealed about the OnePlus 9RT so far. According to a past Weibo post, the OnePlus 9RT will come packed with Android 11 based on ColorOS 12, a Full-HD+ display, a 120Hz refresh rate, 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 camera sensor – similar to the OnePlus 9 series, which launched in India earlier this year. Other sensors could be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Some of the other specifications of the OnePlus 9RT smartphone include — a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, up to 12GB of RAM, and more.

In addition, the Chinese smartphone is expected to release another smartphone dubbed the OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition. Reports suggest that this upcoming smartphone will come packed with Snapdragon 870 SoC. The tech giant hasn’t confirmed either of the phones yet, but since the launch looks imminent, we can expect the official launch date to be out soon.