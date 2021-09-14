It was recently revealed that OnePlus will soon launch the OnePlus 9RT instead of the T versions of the OnePlus 9 phones. The OnePlus 9R variant was expected to launch in October and the latest rumour reiterates just that. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website

It is suggested that the OnePlus 9RT will launch on October 15. The phone is expected to be a slight upgrade to the 9R with a few changes. Here are the details. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more

OnePlus 9RT launch date tipped

Popular leakster OnLeaks posted on Twitter to make the announcement. This corroborates with previous leaks. However, it’s worth noting that OnePlus hasn’t given any confirmation on the same.

Tentative launch date for the #OnePlus9RT: October 15 pic.twitter.com/Yt4bEjmRrn — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 13, 2021

If this happens, it might coincide with the availability of the iPhone 13 series in India, which is all geared up to make an official entry at an online event tonight. Chances are the phone will launch only in China and India. But, we don’t whether or not it’s true.

As for how the phone will be like, we don’t have concrete details. But, we do have some rumours to look at. It is suggested that the OnePlus 9RT will come with a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip seen on the OnePlus 9R, only with some tweaks.

On the camera front, we can expect a few changes. There could be a 50-megapixel main camera (like the Nord 2), a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor. Upfront, there might be a 16-megapixel camera. The device could get a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, Android 11 with OxygenOS 12 (thus, becoming the first OnePlus phone to get it), and more. It is likely to fall under Rs 40,000, much like the 9R and the Nord 2.

Although, it would make sense for the phone to get some significant changes instead of minor ones to make its entry worthwhile.

Since, these are just rumours, we need to wait for the company to release an official word. Hence, stay tuned to this space.