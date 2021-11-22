comscore OnePlus 9RT might launch in India soon but with a different name: Check expected specs, price
News

OnePlus has different plan for India, OnePlus 9RT could launch with a new name

Mobiles

As per leaks, the OnePlus 9RT with model number OP5154L1 has already been listed on BIS certification. In such a situation, the smartphone can launch in India soon.

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 9RT smartphone in China on October 13. The tech giant has not shared any official information regarding its India launch. But it may come with a slightly different name, as found in a recent leak. Tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the OnePlus 9RT smartphone has been listed on the Google Supported Devices List and the Google Play listing website under a different name. Also Read - OnePlus rolling out Android November security patch update: When will your phone get it

If the listing is believed, the OnePlus 9RT smartphone can be introduced in India under OnePlus RT. Mukul Sharma claims that the smartphone with model number OP5154L1 has already been listed on BIS certification. In such a situation, the OnePlus 9RT smartphone can inevitably be launched soon. Also Read - Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Price

The OnePlus 9RT is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 38,600) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs. 40,900). The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of this phone also comes, which is priced at CNY 3,799 (approx. Rs. 44,400). Also Read - Upcoming smartphone launches in India in November 2021

Earlier leaks had suggested that the OnePlus 9RT would be available in India between Rs.40,000 and Rs.44,000.

Specifications

OnePlus 9RT comes with Android 11 and Oppo’s ColorOS, 6.62-inch Full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels), and powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Chinese variant features a triple rear camera setup, including 50 megapixels Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The rear camera of the phone comes with a 4K video recording and hybrid focus.

Up to 256GB, UFS 3.1 storage is available in the phone. For connectivity, the phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

OnePlus has given Dolby Atmos support in this phone with dual stereo speakers. It is powered by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery which comes with a 65T warp charge fast charging. Additionally, the dimensions of the phone are 162.2×74.6×8.29mm, and the weight is 198.5 grams.

  Published Date: November 22, 2021 9:56 AM IST
  Updated Date: November 22, 2021 10:52 AM IST

