OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

OnePlus 9RT has long been rumoured to arrive in the Indian market. The phone made its official debut in China in October, and several reports around the new OnePlus device indicate that it will be launched in mid-December. Also Read - Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year

While fresh reports tipped the OnePlus 9RT with a different naming scheme, The Mobile Indian says that it won’t be the case and that the handset will have a minor tweak and will arrive in two memory configurations. Also Read - OnePlus RT or 9RT: Which is the next OnePlus launching in India?

OnePlus 9RT tipped to arrive with its original branding in India except with a space in it

Recent reports have suggested the handset to arrive in India as OnePlus RT, however, the latest report refuting it claims that the OnePlus 9RT will launch as ‘OnePlus 9 RT.’ Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 12 review: A colourful update coming to your nearest OnePlus device

Further, the report states that the company will bring two memory configurations of the ‘OnePlus 9 RT’- 6GB/128GB storage, and 8GB/128GB storage for the price of Rs 39,999, and Rs 34,999 respectively. There could be one more variant which is likely to cost Rs 37,999. Tipster Yogesh Brar had earlier said that there will not be a 6GB RAM variant, and that the handset will be priced between Rs 40,000-44,000.

To recall OnePlus 9RT was introduced in China for a starting price of CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,800). The handset is speculated to arrive in India on December 16 alongside the OnePlus Buds Z2.

OnePlus 9 RT specs (expected)

OnePlus 9 RT is expected to have the same specs sheet as the OnePlus 9RT. In that case, the phone will sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. At the helm rests a Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will likely offer a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, it might offer a 16-megapixel sensor. For backup, it might offer a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast charging. Connectivity options could include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB-C port.