comscore OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again
News

OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT is rumoured to arrive in India as 'OnePlus 9 RT,' the phone is tipped to cost Rs 34,999 for the base model.

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT has long been rumoured to arrive in the Indian market. The phone made its official debut in China in October, and several reports around the new OnePlus device indicate that it will be launched in mid-December. Also Read - Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year

While fresh reports tipped the OnePlus 9RT with a different naming scheme, The Mobile Indian says that it won’t be the case and that the handset will have a minor tweak and will arrive in two memory configurations. Also Read - OnePlus RT or 9RT: Which is the next OnePlus launching in India?

OnePlus 9RT tipped to arrive with its original branding in India except with a space in it

Recent reports have suggested the handset to arrive in India as OnePlus RT, however, the latest report refuting it claims that the OnePlus 9RT will launch as ‘OnePlus 9 RT.’ Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 12 review: A colourful update coming to your nearest OnePlus device

Further, the report states that the company will bring two memory configurations of the ‘OnePlus 9 RT’- 6GB/128GB storage, and 8GB/128GB storage for the price of Rs 39,999, and Rs 34,999 respectively. There could be one more variant which is likely to cost Rs 37,999. Tipster Yogesh Brar had earlier said that there will not be a 6GB RAM variant, and that the handset will be priced between Rs 40,000-44,000.

To vote for other categories click here.

To recall OnePlus 9RT was introduced in China for a starting price of CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,800). The handset is speculated to arrive in India on December 16 alongside the OnePlus Buds Z2.

OnePlus 9 RT specs (expected)

OnePlus 9 RT is expected to have the same specs sheet as the OnePlus 9RT. In that case, the phone will sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. At the helm rests a Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will likely offer a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, it might offer a 16-megapixel sensor. For backup, it might offer a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast charging. Connectivity options could include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB-C port.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 3, 2021 12:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

The upcoming OnePlus RT might come at this price in India
Mobiles
The upcoming OnePlus RT might come at this price in India
OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

Losing Twitter followers? Here s why that might be happening

Apps

Losing Twitter followers? Here s why that might be happening

Smartphones launching in December 2021: From Motorola, Micromax, OnePlus, and more

Photo Gallery

Smartphones launching in December 2021: From Motorola, Micromax, OnePlus, and more

Smartphones set to launch in December 2021: From Motorola, Micromax, OnePlus, and more

Photo Gallery

Smartphones set to launch in December 2021: From Motorola, Micromax, OnePlus, and more

Meta adds new features in Facebook, Instagram for women's safety in India

Apps

Meta adds new features in Facebook, Instagram for women's safety in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

Losing Twitter followers? Here s why that might be happening

Smartphones launching in December 2021: From Motorola, Micromax, OnePlus, and more

Smartphones set to launch in December 2021: From Motorola, Micromax, OnePlus, and more

Meta adds new features in Facebook, Instagram for women's safety in India

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Related Topics

Related Stories

The upcoming OnePlus RT might come at this price in India

Mobiles

The upcoming OnePlus RT might come at this price in India
OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 confirmed for OnePlus 10 series phones, launch expected early next year

Mobiles

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 confirmed for OnePlus 10 series phones, launch expected early next year
Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year

News

Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year
Oppo ColorOS 12 review

Reviews

Oppo ColorOS 12 review

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में सबसे ज्यादा यूज किए जाने वाले धांसू Bundles की लिस्ट, जानें खास बातें

लाखों रुपये में हैं इन iPhones की कीमत, जानिए ऐसा क्या है इनमें खास

जल्द लॉन्च होगी देसी इलेक्ट्रिक क्रूजर बाइक, एक बार चार्ज कर दिल्ली से चले जाएंगे चंडीगढ़

Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 के लिए इन कैप्टन को किया इनवाइट, प्राइज पूल समेत सारी जानकारी यहां से लें

Vivo V23 5G सीरीज भारत में इस महीने हो सकता है लॉन्च, कुछ धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का चला पता

Latest Videos

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app
Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India
Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again
Mobiles
OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again
Losing Twitter followers? Here s why that might be happening

Apps

Losing Twitter followers? Here s why that might be happening
Smartphones launching in December 2021: From Motorola, Micromax, OnePlus, and more

Photo Gallery

Smartphones launching in December 2021: From Motorola, Micromax, OnePlus, and more
Smartphones set to launch in December 2021: From Motorola, Micromax, OnePlus, and more

Photo Gallery

Smartphones set to launch in December 2021: From Motorola, Micromax, OnePlus, and more
Meta adds new features in Facebook, Instagram for women's safety in India

Apps

Meta adds new features in Facebook, Instagram for women's safety in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers