OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 launch imminent as support page spotted
News

OnePlus 9RT India launch imminent: Support page spotted on official website

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT was listed under the phones section and the OnePlus Buds Z2 was listed in the accessories section. Currently, however, the listing does not seem to have either of the products.

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display that comes with up to a 120Hz refresh rate,HDR10+ support, and 600Hz touch response. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

OnePlus 9RT launch may finally be upon us. The company seems to be getting ready for launch. The latest clue is a product support page that was spotted on the official website of OnePlus India. Along with the OnePlus 9RT, the support page of OnePlus Buds Z2 was also spotted. This hints that both these devices will soon be introduced in India. Also Read - New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website, launch may happen soon

The listing was first shared by 91mobiles, in which the OnePlus 9RT was listed under the phones section and the OnePlus Buds Z2 was listed in the accessories section. Currently, however, the listing does not seem to have either of the products. Also Read - OnePlus Pad tablet could launch next year, after the OnePlus 10 series

The OnePlus 9RT will be the company’s mid-year update to its premium OnePlus 9R device. It was first launched in China in the month of October and the company has also announced availability in India at the same launch event. The launch was expected to happen in November, but the company delayed it for some undisclosed reason. Also Read - Best fast charging power banks you can get in India right now

So far, the company hasn’t put out teasers or any details about a launch event. However, some reports have suggested that the device will be unveiled on December 16. If that’s the case, OnePlus might soon put out teasers for the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2.

The OnePlus 9RT or RT will get a 6.62-inch OLED display. The display will get a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1300 nits. The display will get a touch sampling rate of 600Hz which will add to the gaming experience and overall responsiveness of the display.

The OnePLus 9RT is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone is expected to get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device will be placed in the premium mid-range segment. It might start at a price just under Rs 40,000.

The OnePlus 9RT was also expected to change its branding to OnePlus RT for the Indian market. However, that doesn’t seem to be happening. The device, according to The Mobile Indian, will come with just a few minor tweaks for the Indian market and it will be launched in two variants.

 

  Published Date: December 11, 2021 10:51 AM IST

