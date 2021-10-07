OnePlus 9RT, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Before the official announcement of the new OnePlus phone, the key specifications and price were leaked online. Reports claim that the OnePlus 9RT will be the successor of the OnePlus 9R smartphone launched in India in March. It is believed that the OnePlus 9 series phone will launch with Snapdragon 888 processor, Android 11 based ColorOS 12, and get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera. Also Read - When will your OnePlus smartphone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check if your phone is in the list

On the contrary, the purported affordable flagship was earlier tipped to come with Snapdragon 870 chipset. However, a recent Geekbench listing refutes the previously leaked reports. Meanwhile, the company is tipped to launch a special variant named OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition as well. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming OnePlus 9RT phone. Also Read - When is OnePlus 9RT launching? Processor, camera details, and more leaked before release

OnePlus 9RT price in India (Expected)

This big leak related to OnePlus 9 RT price has come to the fore through Digital Chat Station. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 9RT will be priced between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs 23,250) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs 34,800) in China. This phone is expected to arrive in three color options- Blue, Dark Matter, and Silver. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888 SoC spotted on Geekbench: Launch date, expected specs, variants, more

OnePlus 9RT specifications (Expected)

According to the benchmark listing, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The OnePlus 9RT is tipped to come packed with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. On the front, the smartphone could get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera for selfie and video calling.

Some of the other specifications of the smartphone are expected to include up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 4,500 mAh, and 65W fast charging support in the box.