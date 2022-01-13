OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 are set to launch in India tomorrow (January 14). The company has confirmed several specifications of the smartphone ahead of the launch. It is also confirmed that the OnePlus 9RT will go on sale on Amazon during the upcoming Great Republic Day sale. The company has shared the livestream links of the launch event. Additionally, a tipster has revealed the sale dates, pricing and storage variants of the OnePlus 9RT. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT India launch set for January 14: Here's what we know so far

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 5 pm IST tomorrow (January 14). You can watch the livestream of the event on the OnePlus India website, OnePlus’s YouTube channel and its social media handles. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs

OnePlus 9RT expected pricing, sale dates

As per a tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus 9RT will be available in two storage variants only. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant might be priced at Rs 42,999 and the 12GB RAM +256GB internal storage variant might cost you Rs 46,999. In terms of colour, the tipster suggests that the smartphone might come in black and silver colour options.

Tipster hints that OnePlus 9RT will be available for purchase in India starting January 17.

Had an intuition that OnePlus might shift to old pricing and that is happening 🙁 Final rates for OnePlus 9RT: 8/128GB – ₹42,999 12/256GB – ₹46,999 Will be available in 2 colors : Black & Silver Both models up on sale during Amazon’s Republic Day starting 17th January — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 13, 2022

OnePlus 9RT expected specifications

OnePlus 9RT has already debuted in China. It is expected to come with the same specifications in India. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 600Hz touch response. The OnePlus 9RT is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T 65W fast charging.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the software front, it runs on ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in China. In India, it should come packed with OxygenOS skin.

On the camera front, the smartphone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS and EIS support, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, a macro lens. On the front, the device includes a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

Some of the other features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and Bluetooth.

OnePlus Buds Z2 expected specifications, features

Going by the variants launched in the US, OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds come with 11mm dynamic drivers, an upgrade from their predecessor’s 10mm drivers. The newly launched OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds also come with support for ANC that was missing from Buds Z. As per the company, the new earbuds can deliver noise cancellation up to 40dB. Additionally, users will also have an option to turn on a Transparency mode that will let them listen to ambient sounds along with music.

OnePlus Buds Z2 come with IP55 dust and water resistance rating. However, the charging case has an IPX4 rating for water resistance. In terms of battery, the company claims that the earbuds can offer up to 5 hours of playback with ANC and up to 7 hours of playback without ANC. Each earbud has a 40 mAh battery and the charging case houses a 520 mAh battery. The charging case also features a USB Type-C port for charging. OnePlus says that just 10 minutes of charging can offer up to 5 hours of playback.

In addition to this, users who do not use a OnePlus phone can download and use the HeyMelody app to get access to the settings of the OnePlus Buds Z2.