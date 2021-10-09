OnePlus 9RT is all set to launch in China next week. The date is set for October 13. Past reports suggested that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will launch mainly in two markets – China and India. The company hasn’t revealed the India launch details yet. The upcoming OnePlus phone will succeed the OnePlus 9R, which launched in India earlier this year. Also Read - OnePlus confirms the launch date of OnePlus 9RT

Besides confirming the launch date, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer reveals some of the key specifications and they surely look quite impressive. These specifications are said to be for the Chinese model of the OnePlus 9RT. We believe that the China and Indian version will more or less pack the similar set of specifications. Also Read - Best phones with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, more

OnePlus 9RT specifications confirmed

The smartphone manufacturer reveals that the OnePlus 9RT will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 120Hz Samsung E4 display. The teaser further reveals that the OnePlus smartphone will come packed with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. Some of the other specifications of the smartphone include – 4500mAh battery and 65T Warp charge support. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT price in India expected to be under Rs 25,000

The smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed the camera specifications of the OnePlus 9RT yet but rumours and leaks suggest that it will pack a 50-megapixel primary shooter. The phone is expected to be available in glossy and matte finish. The OnePlus 9RT could be available in three different colours — Blue, Dark Matter, and Silver.

OnePlus Buds Z2 launch teased

Alongside the OnePlus 9RT, the tech giant will announce its true wireless stereo earbuds dubbed the OnePlus Buds Z2. The earbuds are said to include an active noise cancellation of 40 decibels. Rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggest that the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 will go on pre-orders days after the launch on October 19.

OnePlus 9RT price in India (expected)

Past rumours and leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 9 RT will launch at a price between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs 23,250) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs 34,800) in China. The price in India is also expected to fall in the same bracket.