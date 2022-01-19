comscore OnePlus 9RT receives update with December 2021 patch, system fixes
As for the camera, the update optimises the UI display effect of Movie Mode, and the effect of the super anti-shake function. The update also fixes the issue of the wrong watermark position.

OnePlus 9RT recently debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 42,999. The company has already released its first update for the OnePlus 9RT users in India. This update comes with December 2021 Android security patches and several fixes. For the unversed, the highlights of the newly launched handset include a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT 5G quick look: Another beautiful flagship by OnePlus

The new OnePlus 9RT update is just 167MB in size. The changelog includes “Fixed the issue of abnormal display on the shelf”, “Improved system stability and fixed known issues” and “Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12”. As for the camera, the update optimises the UI display effect of Movie Mode, and the effect of the super anti-shake function. The update also fixes the issue of the wrong watermark position. With this update, the company has also optimized the VoWiFi stability of the smartphone. Also Read - Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here’s the reason why

Notably, most of the users will see a notification of the system update. They just need to tap on it and download and install it on their phone. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT 5G, Buds Z2 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability here

If you want to install the latest update on your phone now, all you need to do is follow this simple path:  Settings > System > System updates. Make sure that you have a strong WiFi connection and enough battery in the smartphone or is put on charging.

As always, the update will be rolled out in a staged fashion and hence, if you haven’t received it already, you will have to wait for your turn.

OnePlus 9RT 5G pricing, availability

As far as availability is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT comes in Nano Silver and Hacker Black colour variants. It comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 42,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 46,999. The smartphone is currently available for purchase across Amazon India, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 9:19 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 19, 2022 9:28 AM IST

