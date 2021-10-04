OnePlus has already confirmed that the company will not launch any T-flagship phone series in the global market this year. However, this does not mean that the company will not bring a successor to the OnePlus 9R. The successor device can be launched in India and China under the name OnePlus 9RT. The smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the affordable flagship smartphone on October 15. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: OnePlus Nord 2 128GB available at lowest-ever price

Last month, an alleged Indian version of the OnePlus 9RT with MT2111 was spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. Now, the OnePlus 9RT has been spotted on Geekbench with model number MT2110. The listing has revealed some of the key specifications of the smartphone ahead of its imminent launch.

The benchmarking website revealed the smartphone with 818 points in the single-core and 3246 points in the multi-core section. It also suggests that the smartphone will come with the codename 'Lahaina' along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

On contrary, the rumored smartphone was earlier tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, which also powered the OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 9RT specifications (expected)

According to the benchmark listing, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The OnePlus 9RT is tipped to come packed with a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. On the front, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera for selfie and video calling.

Some of the other specifications of the smartphone are expected to include — up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 4,500 mAh, and 65W fast charging support in the box.

Price in India (expected)

OnePlus launched OnePlus 9R with two storage variants including — 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. It is likely that the company will also unveil the OnePlus 9RT in two storage configurations with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. In terms of pricing, the 128 GB storage model of the phone is tipped to come with a price tag of Rs 34,300 while the 256GB storage model of the phone could cost approximately around Rs 37,700.