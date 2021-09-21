comscore Confirmed! OnePlus 9T series not launching, but there’s OnePlus 9 RT coming soon
News

Confirmed! OnePlus 9T series not launching, but there’s OnePlus 9 RT coming soon

Mobiles

According to a report by 91Mobiles, OnePlus will not be launching the OnePlus 9T and OnePlus 9T Pro smartphones this year, but it will launch the OnePlus 9 RT.

OnePlus-9R-1

(Representational Image)

OnePlus will not be launching the rumoured 9T and 9T Pro smartphones this year. While the company could be looking at not launching mid-year refreshes of its flagship devices, the OnePlus 9 RT could still make an appearance. Here we will be taking a look at why the company is not launching “T” variants of its smartphones and everything we know about the upcoming OnePlus 9 RT. Also Read - OnePlus, Oppo unified OS to launch in 2022, will debut on OnePlus 10 flagship phone

According to a report by 91Mobiles, OnePlus will not be launching OnePlus 9T and OnePlus 9T Pro smartphones this year. The report states that the company “believes its existing lineup of flagships and affordable smartphones meet the specific needs of users in different markets, which is why they don’t feel the need to introduce T versions of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.” Also Read - Best 12GB RAM phones for gaming to buy in September 2021

The company in an interview with 91Mobiles stayed mum about the OnePlus 9 RT, which is expected to launch in India and China in the coming days. Earlier reports suggest that the company will be launching the phone on October 15, and it will serve as an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R, which was launched earlier this year. Also Read - Top phones with 120Hz display in September 2021 starting at Rs 16,999

OnePlus 9 RT: Expected specifications

OnePlus 9 RT according to earlier reports will feature a 6.55-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The device will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, the OnePlus 9 RT will sport a triple camera system at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, it will feature a 16-megapixel sensor to capture selfies.

  Published Date: September 21, 2021 1:43 PM IST

News

Confirmed! OnePlus 9T series not launching, but there s OnePlus 9 RT coming soon
Mobiles
Confirmed! OnePlus 9T series not launching, but there s OnePlus 9 RT coming soon
