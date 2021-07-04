comscore OnePlus 9T with 108MP camera and ColorOS 11 by September 2021
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 9T with 108MP camera and ColorOS 11 by September 2021: Is that possible?
News

OnePlus 9T with 108MP camera and ColorOS 11 by September 2021: Is that possible?

Mobiles

Rumours of the OnePlus 9T launching by September with a 108-megapixel rear camera and ColosOS 11 for the global units are ripe. Here are details.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Representative Image: OnePlus 8T

There’s a lot going on with OnePlus at the moment. As the news of its integration with Oppo reaches the masses, there are a lot of questions popping up from old-time OnePlus fans. That does not deter the launches in the near future. A OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to launch in the market soon and if new rumours are to be believed, the OnePlus 9T will follow it by September 2021. Also Read - OnePlus is to Oppo now what Huawei P series flagships are to Huawei

Based on some fresh rumours, OnePlus is apparently readying the OnePlus 9T for an early September launch this year. While the exact specifications aren’t out yet, a tipster boldly claims some of the features and specifications about this mid-year upgrade to the OnePlus flagship series. A 108-megapixel main camera and ColorOS 11 as the OS of the choice for global units are claimed. Also Read - Future OnePlus phones to run Oppo’s ColorOS? Company clarifies

OnePlus 9T rumours reveal unbelievable features

The OnePlus 9T rumours are coming from a tipster @imailisa0825 on Twitter, who claims that the OnePlus 9T 5G is due for a launch in Q3 2021. That translates to a launch before September 2021 ends. This falls in line with the OnePlus T series launches in pre-COVID-era, with the OnePlus 7T getting released in September 2019. Also Read - Most affordable 12GB RAM smartphones under Rs 30,000 in July 2021: OnePlus Nord CE, Realme X7 Max, etc

OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 9R 5G

The OnePlus 9T is expected to be a beefed-up version of the OnePlus 9, with notable upgrades going to the rear cameras and the OS. Instead of the old 48-megapixel main rear camera, the OnePlus 9T is said to be getting a 108-megapixel camera sensor. That’s not new to the market given that several Xiaomi flagships have been using a 108-megapixel camera since a long time.

What’s surprising though is the mention of ColorOS 11 for the global units. OnePlus has clarified that despite its merger, global OnePlus handsets will continue to offer the OxygenOS experience. Although, the company later confirmed that OxygenOS and ColorOS will share the same codebase going forward.

Moreover, OnePlus usually releases its T-series upgrade with the next version of Android. Oppo’s ColorOS 11 is based on Android 11 and it sounds fishy for OnePlus to launch its mid-year upgrade with an older OS. That said, OnePlus is no longer independent and Oppo could be interested in diverting update priorities for its Find and Reno series devices.

Whatever the situation may be, we suggest you take this with a pinch of salt. The immediate release from OnePlus is said to be the Nord 2 relying on a Dimensity 1200 chipset.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 4, 2021 5:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 4, 2021 5:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 9T with 108MP camera and ColorOS 11 by September 2021: Is that possible?

OnePlus is to Oppo now what Huawei P series flagships are to Huawei

Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500

Top Tech News of Week: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, iOS 15 public beta released, more

9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform

Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India: OnePlus 9, Galaxy S21, etc

All Vi plans under Rs 500 available in India

Realme and Dizo have built strong supply chain, after sales support to meet demand

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 9T with 108MP camera and ColorOS 11 by September 2021: Is that possible?

Mobiles

OnePlus 9T with 108MP camera and ColorOS 11 by September 2021: Is that possible?
OnePlus is to Oppo now what Huawei P series flagships are to Huawei

News

OnePlus is to Oppo now what Huawei P series flagships are to Huawei
Future OnePlus phones to run Oppo s ColorOS? Company clarifies

Mobiles

Future OnePlus phones to run Oppo s ColorOS? Company clarifies
Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will the iPhone be next?

Mobiles

Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will the iPhone be next?
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire City Open Mumbai Finals: 6 जुलाई को चुनी जाएगी मुंबई की बेस्ट टीम

Realme Dizo जल्द उतारेगा बैक कैमरा से लैस फीचर फोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

वीवो ने पेटेंट कराया अनोखा फ्लाइंग कैमरा जो स्मार्टफोन से निकलकर उड़ेगा ड्रोन की तरह

LG Tone Free TWS इयरबड्स हुए लॉन्च, बैक्टीरिया खत्म करने वाली UV लाइट से हैं लैस

Free Fire Redeem Codes of 4th July: आज के रिडीम कोड में मिलेगा Weapon Loot Crate

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

OnePlus 9T with 108MP camera and ColorOS 11 by September 2021: Is that possible?
Mobiles
OnePlus 9T with 108MP camera and ColorOS 11 by September 2021: Is that possible?
OnePlus is to Oppo now what Huawei P series flagships are to Huawei

News

OnePlus is to Oppo now what Huawei P series flagships are to Huawei
Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500

Mobiles

Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500
Top Tech News of Week: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, iOS 15 public beta released, more

News

Top Tech News of Week: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, iOS 15 public beta released, more
9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform

Gaming

9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers