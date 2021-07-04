There’s a lot going on with OnePlus at the moment. As the news of its integration with Oppo reaches the masses, there are a lot of questions popping up from old-time OnePlus fans. That does not deter the launches in the near future. A OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to launch in the market soon and if new rumours are to be believed, the OnePlus 9T will follow it by September 2021. Also Read - OnePlus is to Oppo now what Huawei P series flagships are to Huawei

Based on some fresh rumours, OnePlus is apparently readying the OnePlus 9T for an early September launch this year. While the exact specifications aren’t out yet, a tipster boldly claims some of the features and specifications about this mid-year upgrade to the OnePlus flagship series. A 108-megapixel main camera and ColorOS 11 as the OS of the choice for global units are claimed. Also Read - Future OnePlus phones to run Oppo’s ColorOS? Company clarifies

OnePlus 9T rumours reveal unbelievable features

The OnePlus 9T rumours are coming from a tipster @imailisa0825 on Twitter, who claims that the OnePlus 9T 5G is due for a launch in Q3 2021. That translates to a launch before September 2021 ends. This falls in line with the OnePlus T series launches in pre-COVID-era, with the OnePlus 7T getting released in September 2019. Also Read - Most affordable 12GB RAM smartphones under Rs 30,000 in July 2021: OnePlus Nord CE, Realme X7 Max, etc

The OnePlus 9T is expected to be a beefed-up version of the OnePlus 9, with notable upgrades going to the rear cameras and the OS. Instead of the old 48-megapixel main rear camera, the OnePlus 9T is said to be getting a 108-megapixel camera sensor. That’s not new to the market given that several Xiaomi flagships have been using a 108-megapixel camera since a long time.

What’s surprising though is the mention of ColorOS 11 for the global units. OnePlus has clarified that despite its merger, global OnePlus handsets will continue to offer the OxygenOS experience. Although, the company later confirmed that OxygenOS and ColorOS will share the same codebase going forward.

Moreover, OnePlus usually releases its T-series upgrade with the next version of Android. Oppo’s ColorOS 11 is based on Android 11 and it sounds fishy for OnePlus to launch its mid-year upgrade with an older OS. That said, OnePlus is no longer independent and Oppo could be interested in diverting update priorities for its Find and Reno series devices.

Whatever the situation may be, we suggest you take this with a pinch of salt. The immediate release from OnePlus is said to be the Nord 2 relying on a Dimensity 1200 chipset.