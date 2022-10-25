Oneplus Ace Pro Gets A Special Genshin Impact Limited Edition

OnePlus Ace Pro, the company’s newest flagship phone, has received special treatment. And it’s the sweet Genshin Impact theme on the phone. The OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition brings new custom-made animations in the wallpaper and the phone interface, but that is not the only thing exciting about the new limited edition phone. Also Read - OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 launched days after OnePlus 10T

If you are a Genshin Impact fan, you will be excited to see the new red box that matches the game's theme. There is a framed poster carrying protruding cutouts of Amber, as well as some vouchers and shopping points for the Oppo store. The power brick for the OnePlus Ace Pro is also decorated with Genshin Impact's elements, while the SIM ejector tool is also shaped like a wand.

The software customisations on the OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition are in line with ColorOS 12.1 and include a new design. The Genshin Impact theme wallpapers are inspired by the game, so it would never feel like you are out of the Genshin Impact world.

Apart from the thematic and cosmetic changes, the new OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition is the same as the regular, boring one. The specifications are all the same, which means this limited edition phone will not give you an edge over the normal-looking OnePlus Ace Pro. The Ace Pro is easily one of the fastest phones you can buy in China if you want to play Genshin Impact effectively, so it doesn’t matter if you have the regular one as long as you don’t want people to know you are a fan.

OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition specifications

The OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor. It has a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 800 nits. This special edition comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, but you get two more options if you opt for the regular Ace Pro. There is a 50-megapixel triple camera setup on the back and a 16-megapixel front camera. Fuelling the phone is a 4800mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging.

OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition price

The OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition costs CNY 2,499, which is roughly Rs 28,300. This model is unlikely to be available in markets outside of Chin. Bad luck fans in India!