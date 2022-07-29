comscore OnePlus Ace Pro live image appears ahead of official launch: Expected price, features and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus Ace Pro Live Image Appears Ahead Of Official Launch Check Expected Price Features And More
News

OnePlus Ace Pro live image appears ahead of official launch: Check expected price, features and more

Mobiles

The OnePlus Ace Pro is likely to cost between 3,000 Yuan (~$443) and 4,000 Yuan (~$591).

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus Ace Pro live image appears ahead of official launch: Check expected price, features and more

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Ace Pro on August 3 in China and now live image of the smartphone has appeared on Weibo. As per live images, the OnePlus Ace Pro will come with a textured rear panel and would be equipped with a polycarbonate rear. The OnePlus Ace Pro is also said to house three cameras along with a ring LED flash. Also Read - OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to launch soon

The smartphone is expected to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it will feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Ace Pro name has been confirmed and it will powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 16 GB of RAM. The OnePlus Ace Pro is likely to cost between 3,000 Yuan (~$443) and 4,000 Yuan (~$591).

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Meanwhile, the smartphone maker is set to launch OnePlus 10T on August 3. The device will use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. But the rest of the specifications are not official. Leaks suggest the OnePlus 10T could come with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. There could be a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, accompanied by 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras. The phone could come with a 4800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma said the OnePlus 10T will come in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colours. The Moonstone Black colourway could be a throwback to OnePlus One’s sandstone texture. He added there could be up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on the phone.

Amazon India has listed the OnePlus 10T on the website, along with scarce details about it. The event will take place on August 3 in New York in person. But it is a global launch event, so a live stream will be available. In India, the live stream will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 29, 2022 2:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Infinix Smart 6 Plus launched in India: Check price, specs
Mobiles
Infinix Smart 6 Plus launched in India: Check price, specs
BGMI ban confirmed by Indian govt: Check alternatives on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Photo Gallery

BGMI ban confirmed by Indian govt: Check alternatives on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Top 5 fuel efficient CNG cars under Rs 9 lakh in India

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Top 5 fuel efficient CNG cars under Rs 9 lakh in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 get full leaked in new renders

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 get full leaked in new renders

BGMI ban confirmed, Indian government cites national security issue

Gaming

BGMI ban confirmed, Indian government cites national security issue

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Ace Pro live image appears ahead of official launch: Expected price, features and more

Infinix Smart 6 Plus launched in India: Check price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 get full leaked in new renders

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G to iQOO Z5: Top 5 gaming smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India July 2022

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G to Poco X4 Pro 5G: Top 5 gaming smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India July 2022

BGMI Ban: Reasons why Indian govt may have banned it one year after launch

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch video

Netflix tips: Top features that will help you choose what to watch

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Realme Pad X Launched in India, Check out the First Impression of this Device

Hands On

Realme Pad X Launched in India, Check out the First Impression of this Device
BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solution Group, Dell Technologies

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solution Group, Dell Technologies
How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial

Features

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial
Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

News

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999