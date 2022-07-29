OnePlus Ace Pro live image appears ahead of official launch: Expected price, features and more

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Ace Pro on August 3 in China and now live image of the smartphone has appeared on Weibo. As per live images, the OnePlus Ace Pro will come with a textured rear panel and would be equipped with a polycarbonate rear. The OnePlus Ace Pro is also said to house three cameras along with a ring LED flash. Also Read - OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to launch soon

The smartphone is expected to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it will feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Ace Pro name has been confirmed and it will powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 16 GB of RAM. The OnePlus Ace Pro is likely to cost between 3,000 Yuan (~$443) and 4,000 Yuan (~$591).

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Meanwhile, the smartphone maker is set to launch OnePlus 10T on August 3. The device will use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. But the rest of the specifications are not official. Leaks suggest the OnePlus 10T could come with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. There could be a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, accompanied by 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras. The phone could come with a 4800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma said the OnePlus 10T will come in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colours. The Moonstone Black colourway could be a throwback to OnePlus One’s sandstone texture. He added there could be up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on the phone.

Amazon India has listed the OnePlus 10T on the website, along with scarce details about it. The event will take place on August 3 in New York in person. But it is a global launch event, so a live stream will be available. In India, the live stream will begin at 7.30 pm IST.