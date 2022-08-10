comscore OnePlus Ace Pro flagship phone launched days after OnePlus 10T
News

OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 launched days after OnePlus 10T

Mobiles

OnePlus Ace Pro is a top-end phone with flagship specifications, such as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is Qualcomm's latest and greatest

oneplusacepro

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus Ace Pro after a short delay. The OnePlus Ace Pro is the company’s first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone in China. But to the rest of the world, it is essentially a rebranded OnePlus 10T, which was launched recently. The OnePlus Ace Pro has the same specifications as the 10T, except that it finds a different series in China. Also Read - OnePlus Ace Pro live image appears ahead of official launch: Check expected price, features and more

The new OnePlus Ace Pro’s price in China, however, is much less than that of the OnePlus 10T. The new OnePlus phone brings a speedier processor and faster battery charging, but there are not many differences from the OnePlus 10 Pro. In fact, these changes are not substantial enough unless the price comes into the picture. Also Read - OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to launch soon

OnePlus Ace Pro price

The OnePlus Ace Pro costs CNY 3,499, roughly Rs 41,200, for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs CNY 3,799, which is roughly Rs 44,800. The highest model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at CNY 4,299. This translates to roughly Rs 50,700. It is now available for pre-booking in China.

OnePlus Ace Pro specifications

The OnePlus Ace Pro is a top-end phone with flagship specifications. It comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest. This is marginally more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but those differences are not really felt in real-world usage. There is up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the phone. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This display uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, but the use of Victus could have been better.

In the optics department, the OnePlus Ace Pro comes with a triple camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation and electric image stabilisation. In the same setup, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a punch-hole on top. The phone comes with a 4800mAh battery with 150W fast charging. You get the charger bundled in the box, but it supports 160W. The OnePlus Ace Pro has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

  • Published Date: August 10, 2022 11:09 AM IST

