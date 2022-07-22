comscore OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to launch soon: Expected price, features and more
News

OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to launch soon

Mobiles

The OnePlus Ace Pro is likely to cost between 3,000 Yuan (~$443) and 4,000 Yuan (~$591).

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to launch soon: Details here

Smartphone maker OnePlus recently confirmed that it will be announcing the OnePlus 10T on August 3 and now a new report has claimed that China will not be receiving the same device. Instead of the 10T, the company may launch the OnePlus Ace Pro in the country soon. According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Ace Pro name has been confirmed and it will powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 16 GB of RAM.

The OnePlus Ace Pro is likely to cost between 3,000 Yuan (~$443) and 4,000 Yuan (~$591). It may come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and its rear shell may have an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 10T will use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. But the rest of the specifications are not official. Leaks suggest the OnePlus 10T could come with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. There could be a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, accompanied by 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras. The phone could come with a 4800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma said the OnePlus 10T will come in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colours. The Moonstone Black colourway could be a throwback to OnePlus One’s sandstone texture. He added there could be up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on the phone.

Amazon India has listed the OnePlus 10T on the website, along with scarce details about it. The event will take place on August 3 in New York in person. But it is a global launch event, so a live stream will be available. In India, the live stream will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

  • Published Date: July 22, 2022 1:19 PM IST

