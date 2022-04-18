comscore OnePlus Ace spotted in live video ahead of April 21 launch
News

OnePlus Ace shows up in live video ahead of April 21 launch

Mobiles

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Ace in China on April 21. Here is everything we know about the device so far.

OnePlus Ace

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Ace in China on April 21. Ahead of the official launch, the phone has made an appearance in an official live stream. The screenshots of the OnePlus Ace from the livestream indicate that the phone will launch on April 24, which is likely to be the time when the phone will go on sale in the country. Also Read - OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to debut in India on April 28: All we know so far

The screenshots (via GSM Arena) also indicate that OnePlus is running a pre-reservation program. Benefits of this pre-reservation program include a Bluetooth speaker and membership for a video platform. In addition to this, there could be an early-bird price for interested buyers who pre-reserve the upcoming OnePlus Ace smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G confirmed to launch in India on April 28

It is worth noting that the images from the livestream showcase the design of the phone’s rear panel – something that OnePlus has already shared in teaser images via its official Weibo handle. It does not showcase the phone’s display. Also Read - From Mi 11X to Poco F3 GT: Top smartphones you can buy under Rs 30,000

However, a separate video shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name Technology Edge on the platform gives us a 360-degree view of the phone. The video shows that the upcoming OnePlus Ace smartphone will come with a punch-hole display that will be placed in the middle of the screen on the top. The 15-second long video also shows that the phone will have a power button on the right side and volume rockers on the left side, which is in line with the official images shared by the company. Meanwhile, the official images of the OnePlus Ace reveal the phone will have speaker grille, USB-C charging port and SIM card tray at the bottom and a 3.5mm jack on the top.

About OnePlus 10R

Separately, OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 10R along with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India on April 28. As per reports, OnePlus will be bringing the OnePlus Ace to India (and other regions across the globe) as the OnePlus 10R. However, the company hasn’t confirmed this yet. The OnePlus 10R is set to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and it will feature support for 150W fast charging technology. OnePlus has also confirmed that the phone will also be available in a 80W charging variant.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 18, 2022 4:54 PM IST

Best Sellers