OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Ace smartphone in China. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and 150W Fast Charging. The OnePlus Ace will be the same phone that the company will be launching in India as OnePlus 10R on April 28. Also Read - OnePlus Ace shows up in live video ahead of April 21 launch

Apart from OnePlus Ace, the company has also launched the OnePlus Buds N and the Cloud Ear Z2 in China. The Buds N is expected to launch as the OnePlus Nord Buds in India. Also Read - OnePlus 10R teaser surfaces on Amazon India; hints at triple rear camera setup

OnePlus Ace Price

The OnePlus Ace base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,499 (~Rs 29,500). The 8GB+256GB costs CNY 2,699 (~Rs 30,700), the 12GB+256GB model costs CNY 2,999 (~Rs 35,400) and the top of the line 12GB+512GB costs CNY 3,499 (~Rs 41,300).

OnePlus Ace Specifications

OnePlus Ace features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM along with 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Ace features a triple rear camera system– a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone comes with 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery, which is paired with 150W SuperVOOC fast charger.

The company has also launched the Buds N as its new TWS. Each earbud has a 12.4mm driver and packs a 41mAh battery and the charging case packs a 480mAh battery. The Buds N is IP55-rated for water resistance and support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) as well as Bluetooth 5.2.

Meanwhile, the Cl is basically a rebadged version of the Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband-style earphones. The wireless earphones come with a 12.4mm driver.

Apart from OnePlus 10R, the smartphone maker may also announce OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India on April 28. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to feature a 6.59-inch Full HD Fluid display. It might be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As for the camera, OnePlus has announced that it will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor.