OnePlus hosted a special event last night wherein the company launched its newest flagship device, that is, OnePlus 10T. In addition to that, the company also announced Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 software. This new skin comes with several new and interesting features such as Always-on-Display (AOD), which the company says highlights contextual and relevant information without needing the users to switch the smartphone on or unlocking it every time. In addition to display date and time, OxygenOS 13’s AOD feature displays information from several apps such as music-streaming apps, food delivery apps, .and even drawing tools. The list of compatible apps include Spotify, Zomato, Swiggy and Canvas among others Also Read - OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 with new UI, improved AOD and more

Apart from AOD, OxygenOS 13 comes with a host of customisation features such as a Smart Launcher and Sidebar Toolbox. While the former lets users access applications from folders faster by making folders and their contents larger on users’ home screen, the latter makes it easier for users to use the phone with one hand. This feature comes with easy access to all apps. It also lets users customise which applications are featured within it. Also Read - OnePlus 10T vs iQOO 9T and more: Best OnePlus 10T alternatives to consider

Additionally, OxygenOS 13 comes with a Fast Pair functionality that enables users to seamlessly connect their OnePlus smartphones with supported wireless earbuds and headphones, smart TVs, and more. The OS also brings an Audio Switch functionality to OnePlus smartphones that lets users to easily switch from one audio device to another, or vice versa without any disruptions. Also Read - OnePlus 10T launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS: Check offers, other details

It also comes with functionalities such as Nearby Share and App Streaming that enable users to transfer content from Android and Windows devices seamlessly. “…with a function called App Streaming, smartphones can cast their screen’s content to other nearby ChromeOS devices for improved shareability,” OnePlus wrote in a press release.

For security, OxygenOS 13 has a Private Safe feature, which the company says secures data, documents, and media files in a virtual safe so they cannot be accessed by other applications.

Ahead of the official rollout of the OS, here are all the OnePlus smartphones that will get the OxygenOS 13 update.

OxygenOS 13 compatible devices

— OnePlus 10T

— OnePlus 10 Pro

— OnePlus 8

— OnePlus 8 Pro

— OnePlus 8T

— OnePlus 9

— OnePlus 9 Pro

— OnePlus 9R

— OnePlus 9RT

— OnePlus 10R

— OnePlus Nord 2

— OnePlus Nord 2T

— OnePlus Nord CE

— OnePlus Nord CE 2

— OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.