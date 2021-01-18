comscore OnePlus in-box chargers might stay for OnePlus 9 series | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus could stick to in-box chargers for this year, suggests speculations
News

OnePlus could stick to in-box chargers for this year, suggests speculations

Mobiles

The latest bunch of rumors have now pointed at OnePlus offering in-box charging adapters for this year, unlike the decision to skip it by its rivals like Apple, Xiaomi and Samsung.

OnePlus 8T Battery

Representative Image

2021 is the year you will see most smartphone brands start ditching the in-box charger. Samsung and Xiaomi have already embarked on that path while many others are also expected to follow. OnePlus, which is another trendsetter in the industry, is also expected to save on costs and do its bit for the environment. However, speculations suggest otherwise as OnePlus could be one of the very few brands to keep on offering in-box chargers this year. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Lite with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India: Report

Based on a tweet from TechAuntyji, who has a proven track record for leaks related to OnePlus devices, OnePlus could be sticking to in-box chargers. There are no reasons listed behind this decision but it seems that OnePlus is unwilling to take risks this year, especially as the company prepares to launch three new phones in its flagship series. Moreover, OnePlus could be willing to cash-in on Samsung’s decision to skip in-box chargers, thereby giving another reason for people to choose OnePlus phones. Also Read - OnePlus Band now available to buy in India: Should you buy it for Rs. 2,499?

OnePlus could stick to in-box chargers this year

Do note that this is just speculation and hence, we have our doubts. After all, OnePlus is a brand that’s usually among the firsts to adopt a new trend. Remember the notch on the OnePlus 6? Yes, that came months after Apple launched its iPhone X. Hence, OnePlus could be the leading BBK-owned brand to start the trend of dropping the charger. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: OnePlus Band launched, Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut

OnePlus 8T

On the other hand, the delay to skip the charger could be limited to the first-half release of its flagships. Leaks suggest that OnePlus will move to a 65W fast-charging system for the vanilla OnePlus 9 and the cheaper OnePlus 9e. However, the OnePlus 9 Pro could make the move for a 120W system borrowed from Oppo. Hence, bundling an in-box charger with the phone could make sense for the brand.

Maybe, we could see the company ditching the in-box charger later in the year when the “T-series” upgrades come out. By then, OnePlus would have had enough time to judge people’s responses to brands skipping standard accessories and make its decision accordingly.

OnePlus has plans to expand its presence in diverse portfolios this year. Weeks ago, it launched its first wearable device under the name of OnePlus Band. Leaked codes from the OnePlus Health app also revealed the company’s intentions to launch a smartwatch running on Google’s Wear OS platform. This watch could be closely based on the Oppo Watch that launched last year, complete with a square design and curved display.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 18, 2021 12:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

LG Wing first impressions, features, price, specifications and more
Reviews
LG Wing first impressions, features, price, specifications and more
WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Features

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Best prepaid plans with up to 3GB daily data compared

Deals

Best prepaid plans with up to 3GB daily data compared

Official from Facebook and Twitter in India summoned by Officials from Facebook and Twitter in India have been summoned by the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology on January 21

News

Official from Facebook and Twitter in India summoned by Officials from Facebook and Twitter in India have been summoned by the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology on January 21

Apple iPhone 13 to get this scrapped feature and its exciting

News

Apple iPhone 13 to get this scrapped feature and its exciting

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Officials from Facebook and Twitter in India have been summoned by the Parliamentary Committee

OnePlus in-box chargers might stay for OnePlus 9 series

Apple iPhone 13 to get this scrapped feature and its exciting

Honor V40 is scheduled for a January 22 launch, here's a look at the leaked images

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatch 2021 price in India leaked

WhatsApp features I'm eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

PUBG Mobile January 17 2021 latest updates: still playable Tencent pubg games with this 5-second trick despite Pubg ban in India

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Apple iPhone 13: Here's everything you must know about the next-gen iPhones

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus in-box chargers might stay for OnePlus 9 series

Mobiles

OnePlus in-box chargers might stay for OnePlus 9 series
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K40 सीरीज में होंगे Snapdragon 888 SOC वाले दो फोन, इतनी होगी शुरुआती कीमत

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन और Enco X ईयरबड्स भारत में आज होंगे लॉन्च, जानें डीटेल

Vi Prepaid Plan Rs 449: Vodafone Idea सिर्फ 2 रुपये में दे रही इतना डेटा

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: 15 हजार रुपये से कम में खरीद सकते हैं ये 5 दमदार स्मार्टफोन

Poco F2 की नई जानकारी आई सामने, कंपनी के अधिकारी ने बताई खास बात

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

Officials from Facebook and Twitter in India have been summoned by the Parliamentary Committee
News
Officials from Facebook and Twitter in India have been summoned by the Parliamentary Committee
OnePlus in-box chargers might stay for OnePlus 9 series

Mobiles

OnePlus in-box chargers might stay for OnePlus 9 series
Apple iPhone 13 to get this scrapped feature and its exciting

News

Apple iPhone 13 to get this scrapped feature and its exciting
Honor V40 is scheduled for a January 22 launch, here's a look at the leaked images

News

Honor V40 is scheduled for a January 22 launch, here's a look at the leaked images
Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatch 2021 price in India leaked

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatch 2021 price in India leaked

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers