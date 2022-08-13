OnePlus may soon be launching a foldable smartphone

Foldable display smartphones are slowly and gradually becoming a part of the mainstream smartphone market. In this chain of events, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphones, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Motorola launched the Moto Razr 2022. Now, it looks like another company might be gearing to launch a foldable display smartphone soon. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G 16 GB RAM variant to go on sale on August 16: Price, sale offers

OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau recently shared two images Twitter of what looks like a hinge of a foldable display smartphone. "What do you think this is," he wrote in the post.

It is worth noting that OnePlus hasn’t talked about its plans of launching a foldable display smartphone in the market. However, reports hint towards the company gearing towards the launch of foldable display smartphone soon. The phone is tipped to run Google’s upcoming Android 13 mobile operating system with custom features be a derivative of Oppo’s foldable phone — the Oppo Find N.

Furthermore, reports also hint towards the phone arriving sometime in 2023. OnePlus has already launched a number of flagship smartphone this year. The list includes phones such as the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and the more recently launched OnePlus 10T 5G. So, tipsters believe that the company could be reserving the launch of its foldable display smartphone to next year.

Tipster Max Jambor in a rather cryptic tweet earlier this year pointed towards OnePlus debuting its first foldable display smartphone in 2023.

Now, OnePlus co-founder’s tweet indicates that a foldable phone by the company is in the making. Though most details about the phone remain uncertain for now.

Oppo Find N specifications

As far as Oppo’s foldable display smartphone is concerned, the Oppo Find N sports a 7.1-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5.49-inch cover OLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. On the camera front, it has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens. It also has 32MP cameras in the outer and inner screens. Coming to the battery, the Oppo Find N is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.