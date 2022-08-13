comscore OnePlus may soon be launching a foldable smartphone
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus Could Launch A Foldable Display Smartphone Soon Hints Pete Lau
News

OnePlus could launch a foldable display smartphone soon, hints Pete Lau

Mobiles

Though the details remain scarce, OnePlus' foldable display smartphone is tipped to run the Android 13 operating system with custom features.

OnePlus

Image: OnePlus

Foldable display smartphones are slowly and gradually becoming a part of the mainstream smartphone market. In this chain of events, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphones, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Motorola launched the Moto Razr 2022. Now, it looks like another company might be gearing to launch a foldable display smartphone soon. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G 16 GB RAM variant to go on sale on August 16: Price, sale offers

OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau recently shared two images Twitter of what looks like a hinge of a foldable display smartphone. “What do you think this is,” he wrote in the post. Also Read - OPPO, OnePlus stop smartphone sales in Germany: Here's why

It is worth noting that OnePlus hasn’t talked about its plans of launching a foldable display smartphone in the market. However, reports hint towards the company gearing towards the launch of foldable display smartphone soon. The phone is tipped to run Google’s upcoming Android 13 mobile operating system with custom features be a derivative of Oppo’s foldable phone — the Oppo Find N.

Furthermore, reports also hint towards the phone arriving sometime in 2023. OnePlus has already launched a number of flagship smartphone this year. The list includes phones such as the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and the more recently launched OnePlus 10T 5G. So, tipsters believe that the company could be reserving the launch of its foldable display smartphone to next year.

Tipster Max Jambor in a rather cryptic tweet earlier this year pointed towards OnePlus debuting its first foldable display smartphone in 2023.

Now, OnePlus co-founder’s tweet indicates that a foldable phone by the company is in the making. Though most details about the phone remain uncertain for now.

Oppo Find N specifications

As far as Oppo’s foldable display smartphone is concerned, the Oppo Find N sports a 7.1-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5.49-inch cover OLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. On the camera front, it has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens. It also has 32MP cameras in the outer and inner screens. Coming to the battery, the Oppo Find N is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 13, 2022 6:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top features coming to Telegram
Photo Gallery
Top features coming to Telegram
Google employee warns about layoffs: Here's what he said

News

Google employee warns about layoffs: Here's what he said

Madhav Sheth reveals Realme s plans for India in 2022

News

Madhav Sheth reveals Realme s plans for India in 2022

YouTube plans to launch an online store for streaming videos

Apps

YouTube plans to launch an online store for streaming videos

Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed again

Gaming

Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed again

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus may soon be launching a foldable smartphone

Google employee warns about layoffs: Here's what he said

Madhav Sheth reveals Realme s plans for India in 2022

YouTube plans to launch an online store for streaming videos

Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed again

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Related Topics

Latest Videos

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a
Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here

Reviews

Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here
India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details
Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps: Blink it, Swiggy Insta Mart, Dunzo And More

Features

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps: Blink it, Swiggy Insta Mart, Dunzo And More

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999