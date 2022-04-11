comscore OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date revealed: What to expect
News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date confirmed: Check details

Mobiles

The rumoured OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs 20,000 in India.

oneplus

OnePlus has announced that it will host a launch event in India on April 28 at 7 pm IST where it will introduce “an array of OnePlus devices”. Although the company has not revealed the names of the upcoming devices, it is expected that the Chinese tech giant will launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G along with OnePlus Nord Buds. The official teaser image also hints that OnePlus will launch a smartphone and TWS earbuds at this event. Also Read - OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro goes on sale in India today: Check pricing, sale offers

An Amazon page for this event has also surfaced online. The teaser reveals that the smartphone will come with a rectangular camera module at the back that will be placed in the top left corner of the handset. Also Read - OnePlus might introduce rebranded version of Oppo Find N as its first foldable phone: Report

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite expected specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to feature a 6.59-inch Full HD Fluid display. It might be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As for the camera, the smartphone is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 1300 launched, likely to debut in OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. In terms of battery, the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite expected pricing

OnePlus recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The rumoured OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs 20,000 in India.

Additionally, it is expected that OnePlus Nord Buds will come with silicone ear tips and a half in-ear style design. The TWS earbuds are likely to come in a pill-shaped case. In terms of battery, each earbud is expected to come with a 41mAh battery and the charging case might carry a 480mAh battery.

  • Published Date: April 11, 2022 4:29 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G का फर्स्ट लुक जारी, ऐसा होगा स्मार्टफोन का डिजाइन और मिलेंगे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन

WhatsApp में जुड़ने वाले हैं 3 काम के फीचर्स, दिलचस्प होगा ऐप एक्सपीरियंस

Free Fire Lucky Wheel Event: इस तरह क्लेम करें BTS Crystals समेत कई रिवॉर्ड

Renault Kwid, Kiger और Triber पर मिल रहा भारी डिस्काउंट, यहां चेक करें ऑफर

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, Nord Buds भी होगा पेश

