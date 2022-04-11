OnePlus has announced that it will host a launch event in India on April 28 at 7 pm IST where it will introduce “an array of OnePlus devices”. Although the company has not revealed the names of the upcoming devices, it is expected that the Chinese tech giant will launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G along with OnePlus Nord Buds. The official teaser image also hints that OnePlus will launch a smartphone and TWS earbuds at this event. Also Read - OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro goes on sale in India today: Check pricing, sale offers

An Amazon page for this event has also surfaced online. The teaser reveals that the smartphone will come with a rectangular camera module at the back that will be placed in the top left corner of the handset.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite expected specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to feature a 6.59-inch Full HD Fluid display. It might be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As for the camera, the smartphone is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

More OnePlus, #MorePowerToYou Get your hands on the power of getting more from life with an array of OnePlus devices. Launching on April 28. Stay tuned! Know more: https://t.co/BYkzGwN1I8 pic.twitter.com/lhuSgww3Za — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 11, 2022

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. In terms of battery, the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite expected pricing

OnePlus recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The rumoured OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs 20,000 in India.

Additionally, it is expected that OnePlus Nord Buds will come with silicone ear tips and a half in-ear style design. The TWS earbuds are likely to come in a pill-shaped case. In terms of battery, each earbud is expected to come with a 41mAh battery and the charging case might carry a 480mAh battery.