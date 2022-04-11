comscore OnePlus's first foldable smartphone might be the rebranded version of Oppo Find N
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus Might Introduce Rebranded Version Of Oppo Find N As Its First Foldable Phone Report
News

OnePlus might introduce rebranded version of Oppo Find N as its first foldable phone: Report

Mobiles

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, Oppo Find N was launched in China last year in December.

Oppo Find N

Oppo Find N. Image: Oppo Global

Except for OnePlus, almost all the major tech brands have dipped their toes into the Foldable smartphone market. However, seems like that will change soon. This might sound quite interesting but there’s a catch. As per the latest report by PriceBaba and tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus is working on its first foldable smartphone, but it is expected to be a copy of the new Oppo Find N foldable phone that debuted in China recently. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 1300 launched, likely to debut in OnePlus Nord 2T

For the unversed, Oppo and OnePlus are owned by BBK Electronics, so there are chances that the report might be true. It is possible that the upcoming foldable OnePlus smartphone is a rebranded version of Oppo Find N that was launched last year in December in China. Also Read - OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Oppo Find N specifications

The Oppo Find N comes packed with quite interesting specifications when compared to several other foldable devices available in the market. The device comes packed with a front/outer display measuring 5.49 inches with support for an 18:9 aspect ratio, which ensures a compact hand feel. The tablet display or the bigger screen measures at 7-inches with support for an 8.4:9 aspect ratio. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

The Oppo Find N features a triple rear camera setup while on the front there’s a waterdrop notch that consists of a single camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The foldable device includes the Flexion Hinge that “brings together 136 components with extreme precision of up to 0.01 mm, ensuring the hinge works as smoothly as the joints in the human body.”

The device uses a 3D-curved design on both outer edges with the aim to offer an enhanced hand feel and maintain a sleek look. The rear cover and camera module offer the fluid curve design language of the Find X3 and include support for the Gorilla Glass Victus and ceramic camera plate blend. It comes in three colours – black, white and purple.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, which the company claims is optimized to charge to 55 percent in 30 minutes and to 100 percent in 70 minutes. The device also includes 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging (compatible with standard Qi) and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 11, 2022 9:22 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo Find N

Oppo Find N
Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
50MP + 13MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Indian IT company gifts BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each to employees for loyalty
News
Indian IT company gifts BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each to employees for loyalty
OnePlus's first foldable smartphone might be the rebranded version of Oppo Find N

Mobiles

OnePlus's first foldable smartphone might be the rebranded version of Oppo Find N

Apple s leaked accessory could mean good news for iPhone, iPad users

News

Apple s leaked accessory could mean good news for iPhone, iPad users

Top smartphones under Rs 15,000

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones under Rs 15,000

Looking for a budget smartphone under Rs 15,000? Here are our top picks

Photo Gallery

Looking for a budget smartphone under Rs 15,000? Here are our top picks

How to update Aadhaar details online

How To

How to update Aadhaar details online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Indian IT company gifts BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each to employees for loyalty

Apple s leaked accessory could mean good news for iPhone, iPad users

Twitter takes a U-turn on deleted tweet embeds: Check details

Chinese hackers are using VLC Media Player to spy on you

Here s how Elon Musk plans to shake up things at Twitter

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus's first foldable smartphone might be the rebranded version of Oppo Find N

Mobiles

OnePlus's first foldable smartphone might be the rebranded version of Oppo Find N
MediaTek Dimensity 1300 goes official: Check details

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 goes official: Check details
OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

Deals

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more
OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

Reviews

OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X Fold, X Note और Vivo Pad आज होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro की पहली सेल आज, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें बजट टीवी

ये पॉपुलर मुस्लिम प्रेयर ऐप्स कर रहे थे यूजर्स की जासूसी, गूगल ने लगाया बैन

अब यूजर्स बिना पोस्टपेड कनेक्शन के भी यूज कर पाएंगे नया Airtel Black Plan, जानें पूरी डिटेल

एप्पल ने गलती से लीक कर दिया अपना नया प्रोडक्ट, जानें क्या है इसमें खास

Latest Videos

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Features

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch
Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

News

Indian IT company gifts BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each to employees for loyalty
News
Indian IT company gifts BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each to employees for loyalty
Apple s leaked accessory could mean good news for iPhone, iPad users

News

Apple s leaked accessory could mean good news for iPhone, iPad users
Twitter takes a U-turn on deleted tweet embeds: Check details

Apps

Twitter takes a U-turn on deleted tweet embeds: Check details
Chinese hackers are using VLC Media Player to spy on you

News

Chinese hackers are using VLC Media Player to spy on you
Here s how Elon Musk plans to shake up things at Twitter

News

Here s how Elon Musk plans to shake up things at Twitter

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers