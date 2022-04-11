Except for OnePlus, almost all the major tech brands have dipped their toes into the Foldable smartphone market. However, seems like that will change soon. This might sound quite interesting but there’s a catch. As per the latest report by PriceBaba and tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus is working on its first foldable smartphone, but it is expected to be a copy of the new Oppo Find N foldable phone that debuted in China recently. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 1300 launched, likely to debut in OnePlus Nord 2T

For the unversed, Oppo and OnePlus are owned by BBK Electronics, so there are chances that the report might be true. It is possible that the upcoming foldable OnePlus smartphone is a rebranded version of Oppo Find N that was launched last year in December in China. Also Read - OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Oppo Find N specifications

The Oppo Find N comes packed with quite interesting specifications when compared to several other foldable devices available in the market. The device comes packed with a front/outer display measuring 5.49 inches with support for an 18:9 aspect ratio, which ensures a compact hand feel. The tablet display or the bigger screen measures at 7-inches with support for an 8.4:9 aspect ratio. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

The Oppo Find N features a triple rear camera setup while on the front there’s a waterdrop notch that consists of a single camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The foldable device includes the Flexion Hinge that “brings together 136 components with extreme precision of up to 0.01 mm, ensuring the hinge works as smoothly as the joints in the human body.”

The device uses a 3D-curved design on both outer edges with the aim to offer an enhanced hand feel and maintain a sleek look. The rear cover and camera module offer the fluid curve design language of the Find X3 and include support for the Gorilla Glass Victus and ceramic camera plate blend. It comes in three colours – black, white and purple.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, which the company claims is optimized to charge to 55 percent in 30 minutes and to 100 percent in 70 minutes. The device also includes 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging (compatible with standard Qi) and 10W reverse wireless charging support.