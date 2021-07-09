OnePlus Nord 2: 5 things that OnePlus has confirmed about the upcoming phone

Another OnePlus phone is coming to India soon. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone in India and now the company is gearing up to bring the OnePlus Nord 2. A lot has been talked about the OnePlus Nord 2 since the release of the first Nord phone last year. Also Read - Top tech news today: OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 10T, Poco F3 GT India launch confirmed, more

The smartphone manufacturer has already confirmed several details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. From launch date to availability details to some specs, a lot has been revealed about the next OnePlus. Let’s take a quick look at all the confirmed details about the OnePlus Nord 2 phone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 India launch date confirmed

Launch date

OnePlus has confirmed to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone later this month. The phone will go official on July 22 via an online launch event. Interested consumers will be able to watch the launch event livestream on OnePlus YouTube channel, social media handles, Amazon and the official website. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 Amazon quiz answers reveal new details

MediaTek Dimensity chip

OnePlus Nord 2 is the first smartphone by the company to come with MediaTek Dimensity chip. The company has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The brand promises to deliver “fast and smooth” performance.

Amazon availability

Similar to all other OnePlus phone, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 will be available on Amazon and OnePlus.in once released. The company is yet to announce the sale date and launch offers of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2.

Warp charge support

OnePlus Nord 2 will come with Warp charging technology similar to all other recently launched OnePlus phones. The company has not revealed that battery capacity of the upcoming OnePlus yet. So, we will need to wait for that.

5G support

OnePlus’ CEO and co-founder Pete Lau has already confirmed in various interviews that all OnePlus phones from now on will come with support for 5G. The OnePlus Nord 2 will come with 5G support and that’s a good news since telecom operators are already building the network in the country. Researchers and analysts believe that 5G will be available in India possibly in 2022 and not before that.