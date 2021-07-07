OnePlus Nord 2 5G confirmed with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC

OnePlus has officially announced that it will soon be launching its OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone globally. The company has posted a couple of teasers for the upcoming device on its official Instagram handle. Apart from that, the company has also sent out a media release revealing that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. Also Read - Top 5 news from the world of technology: OnePlus Nord 2 specs, Mi 11 Ultra sale and more

The company is yet to reveal the launch and availability details for the upcoming smartphone. However, according to various reports, OnePlus Nord 2 5G will launch in July in India and other markets.

With the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, the company claims that the Nord 2 5G will provide its users with "exceptional performance leveraging best-in-class AI enhancements."

OnePlus has worked closely with MediaTek to integrate its flagship chip into the phone and enhance the AI based features of the Dimensity 1200 SoC. The chipset with new AI capabilities has been named Dimensity 1200-AI to distinguish it from the standard Dimensity 1200.

“At OnePlus, we are committed to sharing the best technology with the world, and the OnePlus Nord line reaffirms this mission in a more accessible price category,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus. “The fast and smooth smartphone experience is an integral part of what makes OnePlus unique, and we are always seeking new ways and technologies that allow us to bring that experience to more users.”

“The Dimensity 1200-AI is the first example of MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture initiative, optimizing the powerful Dimensity 1200 5G chipset to deliver a customized experience for OnePlus users,” said Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “As AI is reshaping the future of chipset technology, this initiative gives brands like OnePlus access to the latest AI-powered capabilities with the flexibility to innovate in new and exciting ways.”

The company has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature AI-enabled advancements including AI-assisted photography, display enhancements to user experience, better response times in gaming and more.