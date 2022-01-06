OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G users in India that fixes a missing call recording issue. For the unversed, the last OxygenOS A.15 update had killed the call recording functionality on the Google Phone app in India. OnePlus Nord 2 5G came with a preloaded Google Phone app that offers call recording functionality. It helped users record voice calls, without downloading any other third-party apps. Also Read - Top 5 OnePlus 9RT alternatives: OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, more

First spotted by XDA Developers, OnePlus has released OxygenOS A.16 update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G users in India and Europe. According to the official blogpost, the changelog of this update states “fixes the loss of Google call recording”. Notably, users will not see any other changes in the Android security patch as it will be the same as the December 2021 version. Also Read - Top 5G phones under Rs 30,000 in October 2021: OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Oppo Reno 6 5G, more

The changelog of the update also includes “Improved video stability when AI Video Enhancement is on” and “Fixed the issue of unclear calls on connected Bluetooth devices”. The OxygenOS A.16 is just 182MB in size. Also Read - Best phones with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, more

Back in December, several OnePlus Nord 2 users had reported that their phones are unable to record calls as they used to. The company did not acknowledge the issue but has rolled out a fix for it.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus Nord 2 5G is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charge.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 27,999, the 8GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 29,999 and the 12GB RAM variant is available at Rs 34,999 in India. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Gray Sierra, Green Woods and Blue Haze colour options.

In other news, OnePlus has officially announced that it will launch OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India on January 11.