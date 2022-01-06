comscore OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS A.16 update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G receives a new update with a fix for missing call recording feature
News

OnePlus Nord 2 5G receives a new update with a fix for missing call recording feature

Mobiles

The last OxygenOS A.15 update had killed the call recording functionality on the Google Phone app in India. OnePlus Nord 2 5G came with a preloaded Google Phone app that offers call recording functionality.

oneplus-nord-2

OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G users in India that fixes a missing call recording issue. For the unversed, the last OxygenOS A.15 update had killed the call recording functionality on the Google Phone app in India. OnePlus Nord 2 5G came with a preloaded Google Phone app that offers call recording functionality. It helped users record voice calls, without downloading any other third-party apps. Also Read - Top 5 OnePlus 9RT alternatives: OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, more

First spotted by XDA Developers, OnePlus has released OxygenOS A.16 update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G users in India and Europe. According to the official blogpost, the changelog of this update states “fixes the loss of Google call recording”. Notably, users will not see any other changes in the Android security patch as it will be the same as the December 2021 version. Also Read - Top 5G phones under Rs 30,000 in October 2021: OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Oppo Reno 6 5G, more

The changelog of the update also includes “Improved video stability when AI Video Enhancement is on” and “Fixed the issue of unclear calls on connected Bluetooth devices”. The OxygenOS A.16 is just 182MB in size. Also Read - Best phones with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, more

Back in December, several OnePlus Nord 2 users had reported that their phones are unable to record calls as they used to. The company did not acknowledge the issue but has rolled out a fix for it.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus Nord 2 5G is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charge.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 27,999, the 8GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 29,999 and the 12GB RAM variant is available at Rs 34,999 in India. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Gray Sierra, Green Woods and Blue Haze colour options.

In other news, OnePlus has officially announced that it will launch OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India on January 11.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 3:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car
News
Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car
Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

Wearables

Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

From Sony s first quantum smart TV to Samsung Micro LED TV s, check smart TV s unveiled at CES 2022

Photo Gallery

From Sony s first quantum smart TV to Samsung Micro LED TV s, check smart TV s unveiled at CES 2022

CES 2022: From Sony to Samsung, check top smart TVs revealed at tech show

Photo Gallery

CES 2022: From Sony to Samsung, check top smart TVs revealed at tech show

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS A.16 update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Mobiles

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS A.16 update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Google hikes salary of four top executives: Here s how much they will get paid per month

News

Google hikes salary of four top executives: Here s how much they will get paid per month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car

Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

Google hikes salary of four top executives: Here s how much they will get paid per month

Cryptocurrency investors duped of Rs 1200 crore using fake crypto coin: Report

BSNL offering free 5GB data for 30 days, but there s a catch

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS A.16 update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Mobiles

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS A.16 update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Which mid-ranger to pick?

Features

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Which mid-ranger to pick?

हिंदी समाचार

CES 2022: Asus ने पेश किए 2 नए लैपटॉप, फोल्डेबल OLED स्क्रीन समेत मिल रहे कई शानदार फीचर्स

Free Fire के BR Mode में अगर आपको धांसू जीत चाहिए, तो इन बेहतरीन टिप्स का जरूर रखें ख्याल

Jio वापस लाया 499 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, अब 2GB डेली डेटा के साथ मिल रहा Disney+ Hotstar का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

लेनोवो ने लॉन्च किए कई 2-in-1 Yoga लैपटॉप, मिलेंगे कमाल के फीचर्स

2022 में सबसे खास होंगे Free Fire के ये पांच धांसू Bundles, जानें इनकी खास बातें

Latest Videos

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India
INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car
News
Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car
Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

Wearables

Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3
Google hikes salary of four top executives: Here s how much they will get paid per month

News

Google hikes salary of four top executives: Here s how much they will get paid per month
Cryptocurrency investors duped of Rs 1200 crore using fake crypto coin: Report

News

Cryptocurrency investors duped of Rs 1200 crore using fake crypto coin: Report
BSNL offering free 5GB data for 30 days, but there s a catch

Telecom

BSNL offering free 5GB data for 30 days, but there s a catch

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers