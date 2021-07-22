OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone is set to launch in India later today. The launch event will begin at 7:30pm. Hours before the official launch, Vijay Sales has confirmed the sale date and availabilities details of the OnePlus Nord 2 to BGR.in. As per Vijay Sales, the upcoming OnePlus 5G smartphone will go on sale starting July 28 in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 launch in India today: Check specs and price, how to watch livestream

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone will be up for grabs on platforms including Amazon.in, OnePlus official website, Vijay sales and offline stores in the country. Given the OnePlus phone will be available on Vijay sales starting July 28, the release date on Amazon as well as other platforms will be the same. This means, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available on all platforms, online and offline, starting next week, on July 28.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India leaks

Ahead of the launch, a report has revealed the pricing details of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. As per the new report, the Nord 2 will come in two RAM and storage variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of pricing, the Nord 2 base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is expected to be priced at Rs 29,999. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is tipped to be priced at Rs 34,999. Considering this price, OnePlus with the Nord 2 will possibly take on the likes of the upcoming Poco F3 GT, set to launch in India on July 23 via an online launch event.

Ahead of the launch of OnePlus Nord 2, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has discontinued the original Nord. The company has confirmed to BGR.in that the OnePlus Nord has been taken off the shelves from both online and offline platforms.

The OnePlus Nord 2 launch event will begin at 7:30pm. You will be able to watch the OnePlus Nord 2 launch event livestream on Amazon.in, OnePlus YouTube channel, OnePlus twitter handle, and on the company website.