OnePlus Nord 2 Amazon quiz answers reveal new details
News

OnePlus Nord 2 Amazon quiz answers reveal new details

Mobiles

The OnePlus Nord 2 launch date has not been revealed yet but the ongoing Amazon quiz has revealed some of the key details. The OnePlus Nord 2 will be available on Amazon as well as OnePlus India store once released. Check answers of OnePlus Nord 2 Amazon quiz answers here

oneplus-nord-ce-5g-features

OnePlus Nord 2 has finally been confirmed by the company. That is right. On Wednesday, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced that it is gearing up to launch yet another OnePlus phone this year. Also Read - OnePlus accepts it throttled popular app performance on OnePlus 9, 9 Pro

The year 2021 started with launching the flagship OnePlus 9 series including the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The last that the company launched was the OnePlus Nord CE 5G with a price starting at Rs 22,999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G available at a discounted price on Amazon today: Check deal here

The OnePlus Nord 2 launch date has not been revealed yet but the ongoing Amazon quiz has revealed some of the key details. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 will be available on Amazon as well as OnePlus India store once released. Also Read - Dimensity 1200-AI on OnePlus Nord 2: How is it different from the vanilla MediaTek version?

OnePlus Nord 2 Amazon quiz answers

OnePlus and Amazon together are hosting daily quiz on the upcoming product. The company has revealed answers to the quiz questions which reveals some of the key details of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications

Representational image

The Amazon quiz answers reveal that the OnePlus Nord 2 will offer “fast and smooth” performance. The smartphone manufacturer has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio 1200-AI SoC. The quiz further reveals that the OnePlus Nord 2 will include Warp Charge support just like all the latest OnePlus phones.

The launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2 has not been revealed yet but we do expect the brand to announce the date soon. Possibly in the next one week or so. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2 will launch on later this month, most likely around July 24. We will need to wait for the company to announce the official launch date.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will succeed the last year’s OnePlus Nord, which is the first phone under the series. The original Nord is currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999 in India. The Nord 2 is expected to be priced similar. The exact pricing of the OnePlus Nord 2 is yet to be revealed.

  Published Date: July 8, 2021 1:21 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 8, 2021 1:23 PM IST

