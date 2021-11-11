A OnePlus Nord 2 owner recently reported that his device caught fire, causing second-degree burns on his right thigh. The user took to Twitter to share images of the phone in question as well as the injury caused by it. A new report has now surfaced suggesting that OnePlus has refunded the money of the device and has even agreed to take care of the medical bills for the victim. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro is coming sooner than you think, alleged renders leak

OnePlus is looking into the entire matter, according to a report by MySmartPrice. The report suggests that the user was cycling when the blast occurred. While the case is still being investigated, the images of the burnt OnePlus Nord 2 show that the battery of the device has been completely damaged. One side of the device opened up completely due to the impact of the explosion. The intensity of the explosion even burnt a hole in the denim worn by the victim. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes leading to severe burns; company responds

Another prior incident involving the OnePlus Nord 2 was reported by a Delhi-based lawyer. The lawyer reported that the OnePlus Nord 2 first caught fire and then exploded, all while resting idle. The blast occurred in his workplace in the court chamber. Reportedly, the lawyer was planning file an appeal in the consumer court to halt the sale of the OnePlus device. OnePlus later claimed that the phone was not deposited with the company for further investigation. The company also sent a cease and desist notice to the lawyer for defaming the brand. Also Read - Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

The cause of the burn is yet to be deciphered but it raises serious concerns about the safety of modern smartphones that come with fast-charging technology. While other aspects of smartphones, including displays, processors, GPUs have shown promising growth, battery technology has been relatively stagnant with only breakthroughs in charging speeds which, in most cases, result in poor endurance of the unit in the long run.

OnePlus Nord 2 was released in July this year and the company had positioned the device in the premium mid-range segment with a price tag of Rs 37,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The company will also be launching a new special Pac-Man edition of the device along with some tweaks to it aesthetics.