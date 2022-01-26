comscore OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G launch date tipped
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G might launch in India on February 11: Expected pricing, specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and offer up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Image: Yogesh Brar x 91 Mobiles

OnePlus recently launched OnePlus 9RT in India and as rumoured earlier, the company is gearing up for its next smartphone launch in February. Tipster Max Jambor has suggested that OnePlus is planning to launch OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G in India on February 11. He has further shared the alleged smartphone teaser via his Twitter account. This teaser reveals the camera module of the upcoming smartphone. The design of the camera module resembles the leaked renders shared earlier on the internet by tipster Yogesh Brar and 91Mobiles. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to launch in February, March respectively: Report

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G expected specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is expected to be a mid-range premium device. Details about the device have been leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar. The leaked report suggests that the device will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The refresh rate of the device is expected to be limited to 90Hz.

In terms of performance, the device might feature the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. In terms of RAM and storage options, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G might get the combination of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device might launch with Android-12 based OxygenOS 12.

In terms of optics, the device is expected to sport a triple lens setup. The primary lens will be a 64-megapixel sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera will be housed in a punch hole and OnePlus is expected to use a 16-megapixel snapper for the device.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G expected pricing

In terms of pricing, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs 24,000 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant might cost you Rs 28,000 in India. As for colours, the smartphone might come in black and green colour options.

  • Published Date: January 26, 2022 10:06 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 26, 2022 10:15 AM IST

