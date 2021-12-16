comscore OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch timeline leaked: Check expected specifications
  • OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch timeline has been leaked and it is earlier than we expected
OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch timeline has been leaked and it is earlier than we expected

Considering that the Nord 2 was launched recently, OnePlus might introduce the successor to OnePlus Nord CE which might be named OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE was launched in June 2021

OnePlus is working on a new Nord series smartphone and the launch may happen as early as the first quarter of 2022. The company is tight-lipped about the plans of launching the Nord 2 CE but numerous reports and leaks have suggested that the phone might launch soon. A new report has now suggested that OnePlus might launch the new Nord device as early as the first quarter of 2022. Also Read - OnePlus set to become Oppo’s sub-brand soon?

The OnePlus device codenamed Ivan will be launched in Q1 2022, according to a report by 91Mobiles. The OnePlus device is most likely going to be a Nord device. Considering that the Nord 2 was launched recently, OnePlus might introduce the successor to OnePlus Nord CE which might be named OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G. The Nord CE was launched in June this year, and the device will be completing its update cycle by mid-2022. However, OnePlus might launch the new device ahead of schedule. Also Read - OnePlus pulls Android 12 update on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Here’s why

Expected specifications

The Nord 2 CE 5G is expected to be a mid-range premium device. Details about the device have been leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar. The leaked report suggests that the device will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The refresh rate of the device is expected to be limited to 90Hz. Also Read - Forget OnePlus 10, full specifications of the upcoming Nord 2 CE leak

In terms of performance, the device might feature the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. In terms of RAM and storage options, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G might get the combination of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device might launch with Android-12 based OxygenOS 12.

In terms of optics, the device is expected to sport a triple lens setup. The primary lens will be a 64-megapixel sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera will be housed in a punch hole and OnePlus is expected to use a 16MP snapper for the device.

  • Published Date: December 16, 2021 2:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 16, 2021 3:00 PM IST

Best Sellers