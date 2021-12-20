OnePlus Nord 2 CE leaks have been pouring in from all directions. However, there hasn’t been any official reveal or any teaser that has comes from the company. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This makes it the first time when we get an official confirmation of the device that’s not just a leak. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Z2 with ANC support, 11mm drivers and more launched: Check details

OnePlus Nord 2 CE was spotted on BIS by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), who also leaked the specifications of the device. The BIS listing, however, does not confirm any details about the device. The smartphone listed on the site comes with a code name IV2201.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G will be the successor to the Nord CE launched in June this year. There's no certainty about the launch timeline of the device but OnePlus may soon start sharing teasers, considering the device has already been listed on BIS. Prior reports have suggested a Q1 2022 launch timeline.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to be priced in the same price bracket as its predecessor. The phone will reportedly be priced at Rs 28,000.

Earlier, leaked renders of the device show that the new OnePlus device looks similar to the Oppo Reno 7. The new device could be a re-branded version of the Oppo Reno 7. However, OnePlus might still introduce some changes to the device. Both devices are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. This also falls in line with the leaks about the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. If the latest leak is to be believed, the phones will get the same Mali G68 MC4 GPU.

The Oppo Reno 7 and the OnePlus Nord 2 CE get a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution. The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The battery unit will also be the same at 4500 mAh. However, the charging speed may not be the same.

Coming to the differences between the devices, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to get 65W charging speed instead of 33W on the Reno 7. The OnePlus device will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack which is not present on the Reno 7.

One of the biggest differences between the two phones is the camera setup. While the camera island on the rear panel look identical for both devices, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will get a better 64MP primary lens, in comparison to the 48MP on the Oppo Reno 7. The second camera in the triple-lens setup is also different. Instead of the 2MP macro lens of the Oppo Reno 7, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens.