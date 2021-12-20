comscore OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch soon: Smartphone spotted on BIS listing
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus Nord 2 CE spotted on BIS website: India launch soon?
News

OnePlus Nord 2 CE spotted on BIS website: India launch soon?

Mobiles

The BIS listing does not confirm any details about the device. The smartphone listed on the site comes with a code name IV2201.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE leaked render

OnePlus Nord 2 CE was leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar and 91Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 CE leaks have been pouring in from all directions. However, there hasn’t been any official reveal or any teaser that has comes from the company. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This makes it the first time when we get an official confirmation of the device that’s not just a leak. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Z2 with ANC support, 11mm drivers and more launched: Check details

OnePlus Nord 2 CE was spotted on BIS by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), who also leaked the specifications of the device. The BIS listing, however, does not confirm any details about the device. The smartphone listed on the site comes with a code name IV2201. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G will be the successor to the Nord CE launched in June this year. There’s no certainty about the launch timeline of the device but OnePlus may soon start sharing teasers, considering the device has already been listed on BIS. Prior reports have suggested a Q1 2022 launch timeline. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to support 80W fast charging

OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to be priced in the same price bracket as its predecessor. The phone will reportedly be priced at Rs 28,000.

Earlier, leaked renders of the device show that the new OnePlus device looks similar to the Oppo Reno 7. The new device could be a re-branded version of the Oppo Reno 7. However, OnePlus might still introduce some changes to the device. Both devices are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. This also falls in line with the leaks about the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. If the latest leak is to be believed, the phones will get the same Mali G68 MC4 GPU.

The Oppo Reno 7 and the OnePlus Nord 2 CE get a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution. The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The battery unit will also be the same at 4500 mAh. However, the charging speed may not be the same.

Coming to the differences between the devices, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to get 65W charging speed instead of 33W on the Reno 7. The OnePlus device will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack which is not present on the Reno 7.

One of the biggest differences between the two phones is the camera setup. While the camera island on the rear panel look identical for both devices, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will get a better 64MP primary lens, in comparison to the 48MP on the Oppo Reno 7. The second camera in the triple-lens setup is also different. Instead of the 2MP macro lens of the Oppo Reno 7, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 20, 2021 2:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions
Telecom
Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

Laptops

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories

News

How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories

Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

News

Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online

Gaming

How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories

Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Instagram New Feature Tutorial

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Buds Z2 with a longer battery and support for ANC launched

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Z2 with a longer battery and support for ANC launched
OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design
OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more details tipped

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more details tipped
OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch date leaked, early launch expected

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch date leaked, early launch expected
OnePlus to become Oppo s sub-brand? Check details here

News

OnePlus to become Oppo s sub-brand? Check details here

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में इस सप्ताह पा सकते हैं Evil Slayer और Blood Buster बंडल, जानें कैसे

Free Fire में आज फ्री मिलेंगे Winter Basher समेत ढेरों रिवॉर्ड, नए इवेंट में आया मौका

Free Fire में ऐसे मिलेगी Merry Snowman लेजेंडरी ग्रेनेड स्किन, जानिए आसान तरीका

Vivo ने दिखाया अपना अपकमिंग स्मार्टवॉच Vivo Watch 2, डिजाइन और खास स्पेसिफिकेशन का हुआ खुलासा

Lexus RZ इलेक्ट्रिक SUV अगले साल होगी लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकता है खास

Latest Videos

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts
Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety
realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

Hands On

realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

News

Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions
Telecom
Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

Laptops

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022
How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories

News

How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories
Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

News

Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones
How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online

Gaming

How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers