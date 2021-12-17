OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design

OnePlus is bringing home the next Nord device early. More and more details about the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G are surfacing on the internet. Until now, there were speculations of OnePlus launching a new Nord device but we finally have some leaked images to substantiate the previous claims. The renders of the upcoming OnePlus device have been leaked. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to support 80W fast charging

The leaked renders of the device tells us a lot about the upcoming device, and that's not just from a design point of view. Tipster Yogesh Brar, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has leaked the renders of the new OnePlus device.

The new OnePlus that has been spotted in the leak, looks similar to the Oppo Reno 7. The new device could be a re-branded version of the Oppo Reno 7. However, OnePlus might still introduce some changes to the device. Both devices are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. This also falls in line with the leaks about the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. If the latest leak is to be believed, the phones will get the same Mali G68 MC4 GPU.

The Oppo Reno 7 and the OnePlus Nord 2 CE get a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution. The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The battery unit will also be the same at 4500 mAh. However, the charging speed may not be the same.

This brings us to the major differences between the devices. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to get 65W charging speed instead of 33W on the Reno 7. The OnePlus device will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack which is not present on the Reno 7.

One of the biggest differences between the two phones is the camera setup. While the camera island on the rear panel look identical for both devices, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will get a better 64MP primary lens, in comparison to the 48MP on the Oppo Reno 7. The second camera in the triple-lens setup is also different. Instead of the 2MP macro lens of the Oppo Reno 7, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

In terms of software, while the Oppo Reno 7 get Android 11-based ColorOS 12, OnePlus Nord 2 CE might get Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. Another plus for the OnePlus will be a higher configuration option of 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.