comscore OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design
News

OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design

Mobiles

The leaked renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE tells us a lot about the upcoming device, and that's not just from a design point of view

OnePlus Nord 2 CE leaked render

OnePlus Nord 2 CE was leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar and 91Mobiles

OnePlus is bringing home the next Nord device early. More and more details about the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G are surfacing on the internet. Until now, there were speculations of OnePlus launching a new Nord device but we finally have some leaked images to substantiate the previous claims. The renders of the upcoming OnePlus device have been leaked. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to support 80W fast charging

The leaked renders of the device tells us a lot about the upcoming device, and that’s not just from a design point of view. Tipster Yogesh Brar, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has leaked the renders of the new OnePlus device. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch timeline has been leaked and it is earlier than we expected

The new OnePlus that has been spotted in the leak, looks similar to the Oppo Reno 7. The new device could be a re-branded version of the Oppo Reno 7. However, OnePlus might still introduce some changes to the device. Both devices are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. This also falls in line with the leaks about the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. If the latest leak is to be believed, the phones will get the same Mali G68 MC4 GPU.

The Oppo Reno 7 and the OnePlus Nord 2 CE get a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution. The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The battery unit will also be the same at 4500 mAh. However, the charging speed may not be the same.

This brings us to the major differences between the devices. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to get 65W charging speed instead of 33W on the Reno 7. The OnePlus device will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack which is not present on the Reno 7.

One of the biggest differences between the two phones is the camera setup. While the camera island on the rear panel look identical for both devices, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will get a better 64MP primary lens, in comparison to the 48MP on the Oppo Reno 7. The second camera in the triple-lens setup is also different. Instead of the 2MP macro lens of the Oppo Reno 7, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

In terms of software, while the Oppo Reno 7 get Android 11-based ColorOS 12, OnePlus Nord 2 CE might get Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. Another plus for the OnePlus will be a higher configuration option of 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 9:11 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 17, 2021 10:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design
Mobiles
OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design
Meta says 50,000 users were targeted by surveillance-for-hire firms

News

Meta says 50,000 users were targeted by surveillance-for-hire firms

Xiaomi 12 renders hints at triple camera setup and an alleged special coating: Check specifications, features, price, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 renders hints at triple camera setup and an alleged special coating: Check specifications, features, price, more

Battlegrounds Mobile India bans over 1.4 lakh accounts

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India bans over 1.4 lakh accounts

PUBG: New State new update brings Survivor Pass Vol. 2, new vehicles, weapons, and more

Gaming

PUBG: New State new update brings Survivor Pass Vol. 2, new vehicles, weapons, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design

Meta says 50,000 users were targeted by surveillance-for-hire firms

Xiaomi 12 renders hints at triple camera setup and an alleged special coating: Check specifications, features, price, more

Battlegrounds Mobile India bans over 1.4 lakh accounts

iPhone 12, Realme 8i, Poco C31 available on heavy discounts

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design
OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more details tipped

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more details tipped
OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch date leaked, early launch expected

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch date leaked, early launch expected
OnePlus to become Oppo s sub-brand? Check details here

News

OnePlus to become Oppo s sub-brand? Check details here
Big reveal! This is how Apple s upcoming electric Car might look like

News

Big reveal! This is how Apple s upcoming electric Car might look like

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 10 Pro के फीचर्स हुए लीक, मिलेगी 80W की चार्जिंग और दमदार बैटरी

Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021: 10,00,000 रुपये वाले रिवॉर्ड की रेस में Team MafiaBala दूसरे दिन भी रही सबसे आगे

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G फोन लॉन्च, 5000mAh बैटरी साथ दिए गए कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

Vodafone Idea (Vi) ने पेश किए 4 नए प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान्स, डेटा बेनेफिट्स के साथ मिलेगी 24 से 77 दिन की वैलिडिटी

WhatsApp में होंगे कुछ मजेदार बदलाव, बेहतर होगा कैमरा फीचर, ग्रुप एडमिन के लिए होगा कुछ खास

Latest Videos

iPhone 12, Realme 8i, Poco C31 available on heavy discounts | Flipkart Big Saving Days

News

iPhone 12, Realme 8i, Poco C31 available on heavy discounts | Flipkart Big Saving Days
iQOO Neo 5S launch confirm for December 20 | Know all expected specs and features

News

iQOO Neo 5S launch confirm for December 20 | Know all expected specs and features
Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149

News

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149
BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV

Features

BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV

News

OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design
Mobiles
OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design
Meta says 50,000 users were targeted by surveillance-for-hire firms

News

Meta says 50,000 users were targeted by surveillance-for-hire firms
Xiaomi 12 renders hints at triple camera setup and an alleged special coating: Check specifications, features, price, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 renders hints at triple camera setup and an alleged special coating: Check specifications, features, price, more
Battlegrounds Mobile India bans over 1.4 lakh accounts

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India bans over 1.4 lakh accounts
iPhone 12, Realme 8i, Poco C31 available on heavy discounts

News

iPhone 12, Realme 8i, Poco C31 available on heavy discounts

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers