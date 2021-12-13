comscore OnePlus Nord 2 CE Specifications Leaked: Top features, camera details, battery, price in India, launch date
Last week, a report revealed the existence of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE aka OnePlus Ivan. A new report now reveals almost everything about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Check full details here.

Forget the OnePlus 10, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to release a Nord smartphone dubbed the OnePlus Ivan very soo. Do not get confused, the marketing name for this model is expected to be the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, the successor to this year’s Nord CE. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT India launch imminent: Support page spotted on official website

Last week, a report revealed the existence of the smartphone in question. A new report now reveals almost everything about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE. Also Read - New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website, launch may happen soon

As per a report coming from 91Mobile, as tipped by tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE or OnePlus Ivan will come packed with an AMOLED display, higher screen refresh rate, powerful MediaTek processor, up to 12GB RAM, Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, triple rear camera system, 65W fast charging support and more. Also Read - OnePlus Pad tablet could launch next year, after the OnePlus 10 series

A closer look at the OnePlus Nord 2 CE

– As per the report, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will come packed with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

– It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to come in two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

– On the software front, the smartphone is said to run on the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 operating system.

– In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus Ivan smartphone is expected to include a 64-megapixel primary OmniVision rear camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the smartphone is tipped to include a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

– As per the report, the phone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Some of the other features that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to include are — stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Gorilla Glass platform, a punch-hole cutout for a selfie camera, and more.

Nord 2 CE price in India, release date

As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus Ivan is expected to be priced between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000, tipster Yogesh suggests, similar to the predecessor. The OnePlus Nord CE is currently available at a price starting from Rs 24,999.

Suggesting the release timeline, the report reveals that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will launch in early 2022, most likely around the end of January or mid-February. The exact launch date hasn’t been revealed yet.

  • Published Date: December 13, 2021 12:40 PM IST

