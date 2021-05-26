OnePlus Nord 2 gets confirmed? OnePlus accidentally reveals the next affordable Nord successor

OnePlus Nord 2, the supposed new Nord-series phone from OnePlus made a brief appearance on the company’s official website. The phone was first spotted by Android Police on OnePlus’ new Stadia Premiere Edition promo’s FAQ page. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch soon, hints new report

The supposed OnePlus Nord 2 was found listed alongside the already announced OnePlus devices. Android Police suggests that while the Stadia Premiere Edition promo will run till September 30, the Chinese brand could likely launch the OnePlus Nord successor 'before then.'

Details about the alleged OnePlus Nord 2 are scarce right now except the phone is tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, and either a 64-megapixel or a 48-megapixel quad-camera array.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is heavily speculated to arrive in India alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 5G next month. The alleged OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G were recently spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) which indicates the devices’ imminent launch in the country. While the Nord N10 5G never made its way to India, the supposed launch of the Nord N10 successor likely seems to be the brand’s strategy of expanding its affordable Nord lineup in the country.

As per reports, both OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G are expected to arrive with ‘affordable mid-range price tags,’ although the latter is tipped to be slightly cheap than the OnePlus Nord successor. That said, the original OnePlus Nord comes with a price starting at Rs 24,999 in India. The phone equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and is paired with two RAM/internal storage options- 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. The phone sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, and a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30W fast charging support. Whether OnePlus brings a similar display panel or a screen with a higher refresh rate than the original model remains to be seen. The OnePlus Nord 2 along with OnePlus Nord CE 5G is speculated to launch in India in mid-June.