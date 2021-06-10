comscore OnePlus Nord 2 fully leaked: Basic specs, packaging box design and more
OnePlus Nord 2 fully leaked: Basic specifications, packaging box design and more

The OnePlus Nord 2 leaked specs suggest some key upgrades to core areas over the original Nord launched from last year. Here are all the specs.

OnePlus Nord 2 Box design

The OnePlus Nord 2 has leaked hours before OnePlus takes the wraps off from the Nord CE 5G. The new model is going to be faster, last longer on a single charge, and take better photos. Additionally, the phone is said to wear a new look that will resemble the more premium OnePlus 9 Pro flagship. The new phone is expected to launch in July of 2021 at a price lower than the original’s launch price. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launch in India today: Event time, how to watch the event

Basically, the Nord 2 gets major updates in those areas where the original Nord got complaints. The main camera sensor is going to see a huge upgrade from the Sony IMX586 to the newer and more capable Sony IMX766 sensor. Additionally, instead of the quad-camera setup, the Nord 2 will only have three cameras on its back. It seems like OnePlus has been taking feedback from users and critics alike. Also Read - Amazon School from Home store live in India: What's new

OnePlus Nord 2 gets fully leaked

Based on the information from 91Mobiles and OnLeaks, the Nord 2 is getting the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip as an upgrade over the Snapdragon 765G chip from last year. This was already in the rumours as OnePlus will switch to MediaTek power for higher performance on the Nord series. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets discontinued in India ahead of OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch

There will be variants to choose from. The base version will offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas the top-end version will have 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The display will continue to have a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz but it will have a better screen-to-body ratio. Also, the 32-megapixel front camera will sit in a corner cutout – no more dual cameras for selfies.

Realme X7 Max

Representative Image: Realme X7 Max

The Nord 2 will also come with a 4500mAh battery, which is larger than the 4115mAh unit on the Nord. Sadly, there’s no mention of the charging speeds but it is possible that OnePlus could retain the 30W Warp Charge solution owing to cost-cutting.

Apart from the upgraded 50-megapixel main camera, the Nord 2 will only feature two additional cameras this year. There will be an 8-megapixel sensor (probably for the ultra-wide camera) and a 2-megapixel sensor (probably a depth camera).

India prices

There’s also mention of the expected prices. Despite all the upgrades, the Nord 2 is expected to be cheaper than last year’s model. The base version is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 22,000, says the report. That seems unbelievable given that the Realme X7 Max with the Dimensity 1200 chip starts at Rs 26,999 in India. Hence, you can expect OnePlus to price the Nord 2 around the same territory.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  Published Date: June 10, 2021 9:15 AM IST

