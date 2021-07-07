OnePlus Nord 2 gets listed on Amazon ahead of India launch later this month

OnePlus Nord 2 has been confirmed officially by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer earlier on Wednesday. The upcoming 5G phone has now been listed on Amazon India website, which means the OnePlus Nord 2 will be available on the e-commerce website as well as the official OnePlus website, for sure. Also Read - Top 5 news from the world of technology: OnePlus Nord 2 specs, Mi 11 Ultra sale and more

The Amazon teaser reveals that silhouette of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone. The teaser confirms the phone with alert slider and power button on the right and volume keys on the left side. The speaker grills sit at the top of the screen, which appears will trimmed bezels. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 5G confirmed with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC

The OnePlus Nord 2 is listed on Amazon India website with the Notify me button. On clicking the notify me option Amazon will alert with all the latest updates of the phone and also when it officially releases. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro flagship phones removed from Geekbench: Here's why

OnePlus Nord 2 is coming: Specs

The upcoming 5G OnePlus Nord smartphone has been confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip. The company has also revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 will be a much improved version of the predecessor in terms of performance, battery as well as camera.

The launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2, successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord, has not been revealed yet. But now that the company has started teasing the phone officially, we can expect the launch date to be revealed soon. It is likely that the OnePlus Nord 2 phone will launch this month itself. Some rumours and leaks suggest that the 5G phone could go official around July 24.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India (expected)

India is likely among the first markets to get the OnePlus Nord 2 just like the predecessor OnePlus Nord. The Nord 2 could be priced almost around the original Nord’s pricing, which launched in India at a price starting at Rs 24,999.

OnePlus recently released the OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone in India at a price starting at Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.