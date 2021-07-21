As the launch date comes closer, OnePlus keeps revealing more bits about the Nord 2. We know how the phone looks, what powers it, and more of those technical bits. Now, OnePlus has revealed what keeps it alive. On its latest social media post regarding the Nord 2, OnePlus has revealed the battery capacity as well as the charging technology. It’s got the same setup as the OnePlus 9R; most of you had already guessed it. Also Read - A Red OnePlus Nord 2 is also planned, reveals latest leak

OnePlus confirms the 65W Warp Charge solution for the Nord 2 that promises to provide a day’s charge in 15 minutes. Note that it’s not the data for the 0-100 percent journey. The 4500mAh battery is likely to take more time to do that. Compared to the original Nord, the Nord 2’s powerplant gets a notable upgrade. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 price in India, specs, renders leak ahead of launch: Check full details

Bigger battery for the OnePlus Nord 2

For those coming from the Nord, the bigger battery with the faster charging is surely good news. The original Nord came with a 4115mAh battery and the slower 30W Warp Charge solution. Hence, the Nord 2’s power department is on par with the OnePlus 9R, which is likely to be more expensive than the Nord 2. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 full specs, design, colours, variants leak ahead of launch

With all the official revelations and leaks, the OnePlus Nord 2 is looking impressive for a mid-range Android smartphone in 2021. Previously, OnePlus confirmed a 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz on the Nord 2. The phone will rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI, thereby marking OnePlus’ reduced reliance on Qualcomm chips.

The original Nord has complaints regarding its camera and OnePlus wants to address that by using the same camera sensor as the OnePlus 9 Pro. The Nord 2 will get an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor that promises improvements in photography. And as always, the phone will ship with OxygenOS 11.3 based Android 11. The Nord 2 is promised to get two Android OS updates and three years of security patches.

Lastly, the Nord 2 design team has borrowed a lot from the OnePlus 9 5G, especially for the rear. It’s got a triple camera setup arranged in the same fashion as the OnePlus 9’s camera. The front looks no different from the OnePlus 9R, especially with a single-hole cutout for the front camera and slim bezels.

The Nord 2 is expected to have a starting price closer to Rs 30,000. The phone will compete with the Xiaomi Mi 11X, Realme X7 Max, and the upcoming Poco F3 GT.