OnePlus Nord 2 India launch date confirmed

OnePlus Nord 2 launch date has now been confirmed by the company. The next OnePlus Nord phone with 5G support will launch in India later this month. The date is set for July 22. The last phone that the company launched in India was the much-affordable OnePlus Nord CE 5G that starts at a price of Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM model. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 Amazon quiz answers reveal new details

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone on Wednesday. This will be the first phone from the brand to come with MediaTek chipset. OnePlus has confirmed to bring the OnePlus Nord 2 with powerful MediaTek Helio 1200-AI chipset. Also Read - OnePlus accepts it throttled popular app performance on OnePlus 9, 9 Pro

OnePlus Nord 2 Amazon availability confirmed

OnePlus has already confirmed that once released the OnePlus Nord 2 will be available on Amazon India website. The sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. The phone has already been listed on the e-commerce website. The 5G phone will also be available for purchase on OnePlus.in website. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G available at a discounted price on Amazon today: Check deal here

OnePlus and Amazon are hosting daily quiz based on the upcoming 5G smartphone. The first quiz answers reveal that the OnePlus Nord 2 will come packed with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ai chipset and warp charge support. It also revealed that the phone will offer promising cameras and fast and smooth performance. This is the first phone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to come packed with MediaTek chipset.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India (expected)

OnePlus Nord 2 could be priced at par with the original OnePlus Nord phone launched in India last year at the same time. The original OnePlus Nord comes packed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and the model comes at a price of Rs 29,999.

The phone is available in India in three variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999.