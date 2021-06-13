OnePlus Nord 2 is a rebranded version of Realme X9 Pro, launch next month: Report

OnePlus Nord 2 is coming sooner than expected. While the company is yet to confirm the launch of the smartphone, past reports suggest that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 will succeed the original Nord from last year. A new report now coming from the Chinese microblogging site Weibo suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be a rebranded version of the Realme X9 Pro. Now, that’s confusing, isn’t it? Let’s explain. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO z3 5G, more: Smartphones launched in India last week

It is said that the Realme X9 Pro will come in two variants – one with Snapdragon 870 SoC and the second one with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The new report suggests that Realme will launch the X9 Pro with Snapdragon 870 SoC in China while the second model will go official as the OnePlus Nord 2. That’s right, the Realme X9 Pro MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC edition will be available as OnePlus Nord 2 in the global market. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N200 launch moves closer as the 5G phone appears on FCC listing

Besides the processor, there will be a few more differences that we will get to see between the Realme X7 Pro and the OnePlus Nord 2. As per the TENAA listing, the Realme X9 Pro will come with 16-megapixel ultrawide angle lens while the OnePlus Nord 2 will include an 8-megapixel angle lens. The other sensors in the two phones will be similar. Both the Realme X9 Pro as well as the OnePlus Nord 2 are tipped to come packed with a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal details about the OnePlus Nord 2 launch. Rumours suggest that the Nord successor could go official next month, possibly in the first half of June. We will need to wait to get the launch date.

Earlier this week, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone in India at a price starting at Rs 22,999. The smartphone is up for pre-orders on Amazon and OnePlus website. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G open sale will begin on June 16 in India.