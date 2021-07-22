OnePlus Nord 2 set to launch in India today at 7:30pm via an online launch event. The Nord 2 will succeed the original Nord, which was launched in India last year at the same time with a price starting at Rs 24,999. Ahead of the release of the Nord 2, the original Nord smartphone has been discontinued in India on both online and offline stores. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 three distinct colour shades revealed ahead of formal debut

Once released in India, the Nord 2 will be available for purchase on OnePlus.in website and Amazon.in and also on offline stories. The sale date hasn’t been officially revealed yet. Ahead of launch, a lot has been revealed about the upcoming 5G OnePlus phone including the expected price in India, specs and more. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the Nord successor here. Also Read - Exclusive: OnePlus Nord discontinued in India on online, offline stores

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India (expected)

As per rumours and leaks, the price in India of the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to fall below the Rs 30,000 bracket. A recent report suggested that the Nord 2 will come in two RAM and storage variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 price in India revised hours before launch, tipped to cost under Rs 30,000

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord 2 base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is expected to be priced at Rs 29,999. The top-end model of the phone with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is tipped to be priced at Rs 34,999. With the Nord 2, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is said to take on the likes of the Poco F3 GT, which is set to launch in India on July 23 via an online launch event.

OnePlus Nord 2 launch event: How to watch livestream

OnePlus Nord 2 will go official via an online event. The launch event will begin at 7:30pm. You will be able to watch the OnePlus Nord 2 launch event livestream on Amazon.in, OnePlus YouTube channel, OnePlus twitter handle, and also on the company’s official website.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, OnePlus has confirmed to bring the Nord 2 with a Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Rumours suggest that the phone will include a 6.43-inch unit with FHD+ resolution.

In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to come packed with three rear camera system including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the OnePlus phone is tipped to include a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

The company has confirmed to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage with support for microSD card support. The phone is tipped to pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W warp charge support out-of-the-box.